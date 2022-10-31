Quay Walker ejected for shove on Bills’ sideline

Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker‘s night is over.

It ended with 3:49 left in the first half when the NFL ejected him for shoving a member of the Bills dressed in street clothes on the sideline. Former Bills great Steve Tasker reports that it was Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson who was shoved.

Walker made the tackle on a James Cook run, pushing Cook out of bounds after 7 yards. Walker then pushed Davidson before leaving the sideline.

Officials immediately threw a flag, and before the next play, New York called down to eject him.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur appeared to tell Walker, “It’s always the second guy,” before Walker walked to the locker room.

Walker has a team-high five tackles.

The Bills made good use of the 15 free yards that came with Walker’s disqualification, scoring another touchdown. Isaiah McKenzie scored on a 7-yard run, giving the Bills a 21-7 lead with 1:54 remaining in the first half.

