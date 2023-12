Quay Walker, Dontayvion Wicks return to practice for Packers

The Packers got a pair of players back at practice on Thursday.

Linebacker Quay Walker and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks were limited participants after sitting out entirely on Wednesday. Walker has a shoulder injury and Wicks is dealing with an ankle issue.

Running back AJ Dillon (thumb) missed practice for the second straight day. His backfield mate Aaron Jones (knee) remained limited as he tries to return from missing three games with a knee injury.

Wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) and safety Darnell Savage (shoulder) also remained out of practice. Guard Elgton Jenkins (shoulder) was out after being limited on Wednesday.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder), linebacker Kingsley Enagbare (toe), cornerback Keisean Nixon (quad), safety Jonathan Owens (knee), wide receiver Jayden Reed (ankle), and defensive tackle T.J. Slaton (quad) were limited for the second day in a row.