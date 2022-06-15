Quay Walker already soaking up knowledge from De’Vondre Campbell

The Green Bay Packers rewarded one of last year’s best free-agent bargains when they signed linebacker De’Vondre Campbell to a new contract extension this offseason, and they further reinforced that same position group by selecting Georgia’s Quay Walker in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

While Walker brings an impressive blend of size and athleticism to the table, Campbell’s experience is providing the rookie a valuable resource to learn from in his first training camp.

The former Bulldog star recently spoke about his efforts to soak up anything and everything he can from his veteran teammate, as the Packers prepare for another deep playoff run this season:

“I watch him a whole lot. Just try to learn as much as I can from him.”@QuayWalker_ on what he’s picked up from @Came_Along_Way in practice.#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/HtlqpHS2RU — Green Bay Packers (@packers) June 15, 2022

