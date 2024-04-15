Quay Miller, Jaylyn Sherrod featured in ESPN’s last-minute WNBA mock draft

Colorado women’s basketball stars Quay Miller and Jaylyn Sherrod are both projected to find homes on Monday evening in arguably the most highly anticipated WNBA draft ever.

ESPN released a very last-minute mock draft on Monday morning that featured Miller going No. 23 overall to the New York Liberty and Sherrod landing No. 36 to the Las Vegas Aces, last season’s WNBA champs. With only 12 teams (for now) in the WNBA, the draft is three rounds long, meaning Sherrod was the final pick in ESPN’s projection.

Longtime Colorado forward Charlotte Whittaker also declared for the 2024 draft, but she was not featured in ESPN’s mock.

However, as we saw with former Buff Mya Hollingshed in 2022, even first-round picks aren’t guaranteed much in the WNBA due to the limited number of available roster spots. Hollingshed recently signed a training camp contract with the Phoenix Mercury, though.

As expected, ESPN projects the Indiana Fever to select Iowa star Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 overall pick.

The 2024 WNBA draft kicks off Monday at 5:30 p.m. MT on ESPN.

