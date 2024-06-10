Quavo, Moneybagg Yo pitch in with Memphis football's recruitment of 4-star QB Antwann Hill Jr.

Football coach Ryan Silverfield and his coaching staff aren't the only ones trying to bring four-star quarterback Antwann Hill Jr. to Memphis.

Hill was in Memphis for an official visit this past weekend and posted a photo on his social media of his photoshoot in a Tigers uniform. That drew interest in Instagram from a pair of rappers who apparently also want Hill in Tigers blue: Quavo and Memphis native Moneybagg Yo.

Quavo posted the photo on his Instagram story and tagged Moneybagg Yo, writing "It's TIME! Take good care of nephew p he the one!!!"

Moneybagg Yo then posted it on his story, adding "Got em."

The two have more than 33 million Instagram followers combined.

Hill is considering Memphis alongside a slew of other programs, but Florida has been a major factor in his recruitment. He visited Gainesville before he visited Memphis last week.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound quarterback is entering his senior year at Houston County High School in Warner Robins, Georgia. He initially committed to Colorado last year but decommitted near the end of the year. He's the No. 16-ranked quarterback in his class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Memphis will need a new starting quarterback next year because incumbent Seth Henigan will exhaust his eligibility after the 2024 season. The Tigers have three quarterbacks battling to be Henigan's backup this year, including freshman Arrington Maiden. All could play a part in next year's quarterback competition.

But Hill is looking for a place with opportunity, and there's a chance for him to come to Memphis and start as a true freshman — like Henigan did in 2021.

The Tigers also had two of Hill's Houston County teammates in Memphis for official visits over the weekend in fellow four-star offensive lineman Peyton Joseph and preferred walk-on running back target Amir Thomas.

