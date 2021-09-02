Quavo: Georgia’s Richard LeCounte is ‘steal of the draft’

The Cleveland Browns selected Georgia Bulldogs safety Richard LeCounte with the 169th pick of the 2021 NFL draft. Now, LeCounte is already looking like a great pick for Cleveland.

Richard LeCounte’s impressive NFL preseason performances earner him a shoutout from famed musician and rapper Quavo.

Quavo proclaims, via Twitter, that Richard LeCounte is the steal of the 2021 NFL draft:

Richard Lecounte III 👀👀👀 Steal Of The Draft!!! @Browns — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) August 15, 2021

Quavo, who is the vocalist for the hip hop trio Migos, is a little bit biased toward the Georgia Bulldogs. Quavo was born in Athens, Georgia, has attended several Georgia football games over the years including a few big games that Richard LeCounte played in. He’s certainly one of the more famous celebrity fans of UGA.

So far, Richard LeCounte looks sharp in the NFL. He recorded an interception and deflected pass for the Cleveland Browns in his NFL preseason debut and then intercepted another pass in his second preseason game.

Cleveland Browns safety Richard LeCounte III after picking off New York Giants quarterback Brian Lewerke in the end zone to end their NFL preseason football game. Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal

LeCounte was a ballhawk at Georgia and it looks like he will continue to be one in the NFL. LeCounte fell in the 2021 NFL draft due to concerns about his health after he suffered serious injuries in an traffic accident. When LeCounte is healthy, he has a knack for making the big play.

2nd Week In A Row Richard Lecounte III @LeCounteRichard https://t.co/CyIFcQ94f1 — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) August 22, 2021

If Richard LeCounte can stay healthy throughout his NFL career, then he may end up as one of the best picks of the 2021 NFL draft.

