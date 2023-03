Four NFL officials are retiring.

The most recognizable name is referee Jerome Boger, who has been with the league for 19 years.

The others exiting are down judge Jerry Bergman, line judge Walt Coleman, back judge Steven Patrick.

NFL announced the retirement of four officials, including Jerome Boger. pic.twitter.com/uEt7YzwwT7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 2, 2023

