Quartet named STATS FCS players of the week

(STATS) - Southern's Ladarius Skelton, UT Martin's Cecil Cherry, Charleston Southern's Ethan Ray and Northern Iowa's Omar Brown were named Monday as the STATS FCS National Players of the Week for Week 10 games ending Nov. 2.

The four honorees plus honorable mention selections:

NATIONAL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Ladarius Skelton, Southern, QB, Jr., 6-2, 210, Jr., Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Skelton accounted for a career-high 436 yards of total offense and four touchdowns as the SWAC West Division leader slipped past Alabama A&M 35-31. He threw a game-winning 2-yard TD pass with 28 sacks remaining and was 16 of 25 for 198 yards and two scores. He also racked up 238 rushing yards and two TDs on 34 carries. It was the 10th-most rushing yards by an FCS quarterback in the decade.

Honorable Mention: Kenji Bahar, Monmouth, QB; Eric Barriere, QB, Eastern Washington; Julius Chestnut, RB, Sacred Heart; Jake Chisholm, RB, Dayton; Domenic Cozier, RB, Holy Cross; Tyray Devezin, RB, Mercer; Izaiah Gathings, WR, Gardner-Webb; Julien Gums, RB, Nicholls; Geremy Hickbottom, QB, Grambling State; Joe Mancuso, QB, Richmond; Shai McKenzie, RB, Hampton; Kurt Rawlings, QB, Yale; Connor Sampson, QB, Western Illinois; Breylin Smith, QB, Central Arkansas; Xavier Smith, WR, Florida A&M; Caleb Smith, WR, Towson; Donnavan Spencer, RB, Western Carolina

NATIONAL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Cecil Cherry, UT Martin, LB, Grad-Student, 6-0, 235, Frostproof, Florida

Cherry, a grad transfer from Grambling State, came off the bench to record a season-high 14 tackles and five quarterback hurries as UT Martin beat Jacksonville State 22-17 to remain in first place in the Ohio Valley Conference. On JSU's final two drives, he had four tackles, three QB hurries, a tackle for loss and a half sack. He had one other tackle for loss in the Skyhawks' first win over JSU since 2013.

Honorable Mention: Jamari Booker, DB, Valparaiso; Malik Gavek, S, Rhode Island; Sully Laiche, DE, Nicholls; Jace Lewis, LB, Montana; Brian O'Neill, LB, Penn; Sidney Otiwu, LB, Mercer; Nhyre' Quinerly, DB, Norfolk State; Nick Salley, DE, Charleston Southern; John Staton, LB, Samford; Jeremiah Tyler, LB, Princeton; Michael Walker, CB, Northern Colorado

NATIONAL SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Ethan Ray, Charleston Southern, LS, 6-0, 185, R-Jr., Boiling Springs, South Carolina

Often an unsung hero on special teams, Ray played a huge role in Charleston Southern's first Big South triumph, 30-27 at Gardner-Webb. Ray recovered a pair of fumbles on GWU muffed punts - one that set up his team's final touchdown - and downed all three of Charleston Southern's punts inside the Runnin' Bulldogs' 20-yard line. He also was perfect on all 14 of his snaps.

Honorable Mention: Grayson Atkins, PK/P, Furman; Derek Deoul, P, Maine; Nico Gualdoni, PK, Southern Illinois; D'Andre Hicks, KR, McNeese; Jered Padmos, P, Montana State; Julian Pietz, PK, Western Carolina; Mike Roussos, WR/RS, Columbia

NATIONAL FRESHMAN PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Omar Brown, Northern Iowa, CB, 6-1, 195, Fr., Minneapolis

Brown had five tackles (four solos), two interceptions and a tackle for loss as UNI won 27-10 at Illinois State in a matchup of Top 10 teams from the Missouri Valley Football Conference. He dropped All-America running back James Robinson for a loss to end a Redbirds drive in Panthers territory. His first pick came in the final minute of the second quarter and set up a go-ahead touchdown.

Honorable Mention: John Bachus III, QB, UT Martin; Max Brosmer, QB, New Hampshire; Aundre Carter, RB, Idaho; Hunter Cobb, RB, Marist; Devyn Coles, DB, Norfolk State; Ailym Ford, RB, Chattanooga; Cameron Godfrey, S, Central Arkansas; Geno Hess, RB, Southeast Missouri; Will Huzzie, WR, ETSU; Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim, WR, Alabama A&M; Kobe Johnson, RB/KR, North Dakota State; Keegan Shoemaker, QB, Lafayette