Quartet named STATS FCS national players of the week

(STATS) - Sacramento State's Kevin Thomson, Lehigh's Keith Woetzel, Merrimack's Corey Resendes and Chattanooga's Ailym Ford were named Monday as the STATS FCS National Players of the Week for Week 8 games ending Oct. 20.

The four honorees plus honorable mention selections:

NATIONAL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Kevin Thomson, Sacramento State, QB, Jr., 6-2, 200, Auburn, Washington

Thomson may as well been Homecoming king considering how he controlled Sac State's 49-22 Big Sky rout of then-No. 5 Montana, setting career highs in passing yards (369) and total offensive yards (419) and accounting for six touchdowns (four passing, two rushing). He completed 24-of-34 passes for 369 yards and a 194.7 quarterback rating, and carried the ball 16 times for 50 yards.

Honorable Mention: Jacob Birmelin, WR/PR, Princeton; Josh Davis, RB, Weber State; Wesley Dugger, RB, Davidson; Isaiah Hill, WR, Eastern Illinois; Sirgeo Hoffman, RB, Portland State; Shane Leatherbury, WR, Towson; Glendon McDaniel, QB, Southern; Isaiah Weston, WR, Northern Iowa; Aaron Winchester, QB, Central Connecticut State

NATIONAL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Keith Woetzel, Lehigh, LB, Sr., 6-0, 225, Wyckoff, New Jersey

Woetzel fueled the defense as Lehigh grabbed first place in the Patriot League with a 30-27 overtime win at Fordham. He racked up 15 tackles, including 13 solos, for a fourth straight game reaching double figures and had four sacks that totaled 25 yards in losses. He also intercepted a pass on Fordham's first drive and returned it 30 yards to the Rams' 18 to set up the game's first touchdown.

Honorable Mention: Jovon Burriss, S, McNeese; Colby Campbell, LB, Presbyterian; Ron'Dell Carter, DE, James Madison; Marques Ford, DE, Bethune-Cookman; Keonte Hampton, LB, Jackson State; Reid Harrison-Ducros, CB, Duquesne; Lloyd Hightower, DB, Idaho; Dytarious Johnson, LB, Eastern Illinois; Cam Kitchen, DE, Delaware; Chris Kolarevic, LB, Northern Iowa; Brogan McPartland, DE, Harvard; Harrison Poole, CB, Mercer; Cody Roscoe, DE, McNeese; Royce See, LB, Sam Houston State; Justin Swift, LB, Southeast Missouri

NATIONAL SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Corey Resendes, Merrimack, PK/P, Grad, 6-0, 180, East Providence, Rhode Island

The lefty-kicking Resendes was steady as can be in Merrimack's first FCS win of its Division I era - 30-21 at Delaware State. He scored the final nine points of the game, including a go-ahead 30-yard field goal to end the first half and then 25- and 39-yarders in the second half. He also averaged 42.7 yards on six punts, placing two inside the DSU 20, and averaged 62.3 yards on six kickoffs.

Honorable Mention: D'Angelo Amos, PR/S, James Madison; Chris Faddoul, P, Florida A&M; Jacob Godek, PK, The Citadel; Matt McRobert, P, Sam Houston State; Alex Pechin, P, Bucknell; Alex Usry, PK, Charleston Southern; Antonio Zita, PK, Tennessee State

NATIONAL FRESHMAN PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Ailym Ford, Chattanooga, RB, Fr., 5-9, 205, Florence, South Carolina

The Southern Conference-leading Mocs have endured key injuries at running back, but Ford has become a workhorse with three straight games of 30-plus carries, including 31 against ETSU to grind out a career-high 200 yards and two touchdowns in a 16-13 victory. He leads all FCS freshmen with 757 rushing yards and is tied for fourth among rookies with seven touchdowns.

Honorable Mention: Kymani Clarke, RB, Jackson State; Caleb Dowden, PK/P, Mercer; Joe Fagnano, QB, Maine; Seth Harrison, PK, Eastern Washington; Zaythan Hill, RB, Lehigh; Kevin Johnson, RB, Norfolk State; Jalen Leary, RB, Stetson; Jake Stebbins, LB, Cornell; Javon Williams, RB, Southern Illinois; Malik-Hajj Williams, QB, Campbell