Quartet to leave Brighton & Hove Albion this summer

Brighton & Hove Albion have announced the news that four players will leave the club this summer when their contracts come to an end.

The Seagulls announced the news via a post on their official club X account this morning.

It has been revealed that Lulu Jarvis, Emma Kullberg, Tatiana Pinto and Veatriki Sarri are all moving on this summer.

Young midfielder Jarvis came through the Brighton & Hove Albion academy system. She made two senior appearances for the club and spent this season on loan at Barclays Women’s Championship side Reading.

Swedish international defender Kullberg joined The Seagulls in January 2022. She has made 43 appearances for the club in the Barclays Women’s Super League. Kullberg played in all-but-one of Brighton & Hove Albion’s 22 league fixtures this season.

Seasoned Portuguese international midfielder Pinto joined Brighton & Hove Albion last summer. The 30-year-old made 20 appearances for the club in this season’s Barclays Women’s Super League in which she scored two goals.

Attacker Sarri has been with The Seagulls for the last two years. The Greek international has scored three goals in 41 outings in the Barclays Women’s Super League.

While Brighton & Hove Albion’s summer exit list is the smallest that it has been for a few years, the club could still be set for a period of change. They are yet to appoint a new head coach while they must invest again if they are to kick on next season. The Seagulls ended the latest campaign in ninth position in the Barclays Women’s Super League table, although poor home form hindered their progress.