Quartet of Lady Gators tennis players earn SEC post-season awards

The Florida women’s tennis program got some good news on Wednesday when the Southeastern Conference announced the 2024 postseason awards, which included a quartet of Gators: Rachel Gailis, Carly Briggs, Qavia Lopez and Malwina Rowinska.

Seventh-ranked sophomore Gailis was named to the First Team All-SEC Team after posting a 21-6, 9-2 SEC record while tallying seven wins over nationally ranked opponents. Briggs, who is ranked No. 57 in the country, was selected to the All-SEC Second Team holding an 8-2 conference record, including an undefeated run at the SEC Tournament.

Lopez was selected to the All-Freshman team after an impressive first season in Gainesville, becoming the ninth in program history to be named SEC Freshman of the Week twice and the first Gator to earn the honor three times. Rowinska was also named to the All-Freshman team after an impressive campaign on the doubles side with partner Alicia Dudeney.

First-team and second-team All-SEC honorees, All-Freshman team, along with Player, Coach and Freshman of the Year were chosen by the league’s 14 coaches. Coaches cannot vote for their team or players, and ties are not broken.

First Team All-SEC:

Carolyn Ansari, Auburn

Ariana Arseneault, Auburn

Carolina Gomez Alonso, Arkansas

Rachel Gailis, Florida

Dasha Vidmanova, Georgia

Ayana Akli, South Carolina

Sarah Hamner, South Carolina

Sofia Cabezas, Tennessee

Nicole Khirin, Texas A&M

Mary Stoiana, Texas A&M

Mia Kupres, Texas A&M

Celia-Belle Mohr, Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC:

Anne Marie Hiser, Alabama

Petra Sedlackova, Alabama

DJ Bennett, Auburn

Angella Okutoyi, Auburn

Carly Briggs, Florida

Anastasiia Lopata, Georgia

Alexandra Vecic, Georgia

Mell Reasco, Georgia

Guillermina Grant, Georgia

Aran Teixidó Garcia, LSU

Catherine Aulia, Tennessee

Elza Tomase, Tennessee

Lucciana Perez, Texas A&M

All-Freshman Team:

Malwina Rowinska, Florida

Qavia Lopez, Florida

Aysegul Mert, Georgia

Julia Zhu, Kentucky

Kenna Erickson, LSU

Lucciana Perez, Texas A&M

Valeria Ray, Vanderbilt

Player of the Year:

Mary Stoiana, Texas A&M

Freshmen of the Year:

Lucciana Perez, Texas A&M

Coach of the Year:

Drake Bernstein, Georgia

