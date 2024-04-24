Quartet of Lady Gators tennis players earn SEC post-season awards
The Florida women’s tennis program got some good news on Wednesday when the Southeastern Conference announced the 2024 postseason awards, which included a quartet of Gators: Rachel Gailis, Carly Briggs, Qavia Lopez and Malwina Rowinska.
Seventh-ranked sophomore Gailis was named to the First Team All-SEC Team after posting a 21-6, 9-2 SEC record while tallying seven wins over nationally ranked opponents. Briggs, who is ranked No. 57 in the country, was selected to the All-SEC Second Team holding an 8-2 conference record, including an undefeated run at the SEC Tournament.
Lopez was selected to the All-Freshman team after an impressive first season in Gainesville, becoming the ninth in program history to be named SEC Freshman of the Week twice and the first Gator to earn the honor three times. Rowinska was also named to the All-Freshman team after an impressive campaign on the doubles side with partner Alicia Dudeney.
First-team and second-team All-SEC honorees, All-Freshman team, along with Player, Coach and Freshman of the Year were chosen by the league’s 14 coaches. Coaches cannot vote for their team or players, and ties are not broken.
First Team All-SEC:
Carolyn Ansari, Auburn
Ariana Arseneault, Auburn
Carolina Gomez Alonso, Arkansas
Rachel Gailis, Florida
Dasha Vidmanova, Georgia
Ayana Akli, South Carolina
Sarah Hamner, South Carolina
Sofia Cabezas, Tennessee
Nicole Khirin, Texas A&M
Mary Stoiana, Texas A&M
Mia Kupres, Texas A&M
Celia-Belle Mohr, Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC:
Anne Marie Hiser, Alabama
Petra Sedlackova, Alabama
DJ Bennett, Auburn
Angella Okutoyi, Auburn
Carly Briggs, Florida
Anastasiia Lopata, Georgia
Alexandra Vecic, Georgia
Mell Reasco, Georgia
Guillermina Grant, Georgia
Aran Teixidó Garcia, LSU
Catherine Aulia, Tennessee
Elza Tomase, Tennessee
Lucciana Perez, Texas A&M
All-Freshman Team:
Malwina Rowinska, Florida
Qavia Lopez, Florida
Aysegul Mert, Georgia
Julia Zhu, Kentucky
Kenna Erickson, LSU
Lucciana Perez, Texas A&M
Valeria Ray, Vanderbilt
Player of the Year:
Mary Stoiana, Texas A&M
Freshmen of the Year:
Lucciana Perez, Texas A&M
Coach of the Year:
Drake Bernstein, Georgia
