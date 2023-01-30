Quartet of former Sooners head to Super Bowl with Kansas City Chiefs

Just mere hours after Lane Johnson and Jalen Hurts punched their ticket to Glendale for the Super Bowl, former Sooners Blake Bell, Creed Humphrey, Orlando Brown Jr., and James Winchester will be headed to the big game as well with the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was tough sledding for the duo of Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine against a stout Chiefs defense. The two were held to 41 yards on 13 carries. Perine did get into the end zone on a goalline carry, where he powered through the Chiefs’ front to tie the game at 20 a piece.

While there were some unfortunate officiating moments during the AFC Championship, a matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles promises to be a good one. Jalen Hurts is looking to put a stamp on what has been a phenomenal season, and Patrick Mahomes is trying to gain some ground in the greatest of all-time debate.

Both Hurts and Mahomes are MVP and Offensive Player of the Year finalists. The winner of both awards will be announced before the Super Bowl at the NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. CT. The awards show can be seen on NBC, streaming on Peacock, and on NFL Network.

As it stands, there are six former Sooners on active rosters of the remaining two teams. OU fans will have more than a few faces to root for in Glendale in two weeks.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire