A quartet of conference games highlights Week 4’s SEC action

There will be plenty of SEC action this week as all 14 teams will be on the field spanning 10 games. There are four conference games on the docket and it begins at 11:00 a.m. CT when the Missouri Tigers face off with the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Following that game we have the Tennessee Vols hosting the Florida Gators at 2:30 p.m. CT at Neyland Stadium. The night caps will feature a Southwest Classic between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas A&M Aggies from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and Vanderbilt Commodores at Alabama Crimson Tide from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Outside of those four games, the six nonconfernce tilts should all be in the SEC’s favor. We break down all 10 games with our Week 4 preview. All games are listed in order of kickoff.

Kent State Golden Flashes at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs (3-0) have a home tilt this week against Kent State (1-2), who has been making the rounds against Power Five conference opposition. Kent State has a loss at Washington (45-20) and at Oklahoma (33-3) already this season. Expect another blowout win for UGA on Saturday.

Missouri Tigers at Auburn Tigers

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

The Auburn Tigers (2-1) are coming off their worst home loss since UGA beat them 38-0 in 2012, the final year of the Gene Chizik era. Now they battle cross-divisional foe, Missouri Tigers (2-1) on Saturday. Both teams find themselves looking for answers and this will be a big test for both teams. Much like Auburn, Mizzou has wins over lesser opponents and a blowout loss against a Power Five nonconference team.

Auburn leads the all-time series 2-1

Bowling Green Falcons at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Daily Advertiser-USA TODAY Network

Bowling Green (1-2) is looking for another victory this week after knocking off Marshall, the team that shocked Notre Dame. The only problem is that Mississippi State (2-1) will be looking to take out their frustrations from Saturday, a 31-16 loss to LSU. Look for Will Rogers and company to light up the scoreboard in StarkVegas.

Mississippi State won their only previous matchup in 2013, 21-20.

No. 22 Florida Gators at No. 12 Tennessee Vols

Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

This week we shall see the Florida Gators (2-1, 0-1) take on the undefeated Tennessee Volunteers (3-0). This SEC East rivalry has been one-sided this century, the Gators holding onto a 17-4 edge since 2000. The Vols last won in 2016, that game was held in Knoxville. If the Gators play as they did against USF, this might be a huge win for the Vols. So is Florida closer to last week or the team that beat Utah to open the season? It will be a tall task as Josh Heupel and Hendon Hooker have this Tennessee offense humming.

Florida leads the all-time series 31-20

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

After losing Matt Corral to the NFL draft, Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) and head coach Lane Kiffin reloaded the offense in the transfer portal. A pair of former USC players (Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg) opted to join Kiffin in Oxford. Add in former TCU RB Zach Evans and you have an explosive offense. The Rebels should take care of Tulsa on Saturday and move to 4-0 ahead of their game next Saturday with No. 9 Kentucky.

Tulsa leads the all-time series 3-0.

Northern Illinois Huskies at No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Stoops once again has his Kentucky Wildcats (3-0, 1-0) humming along after wins over Florida and Youngstown State this past week. The home team gets another tune-up before a challenge with Ole Miss on Oct. 1. Will Levis and UK got off to a slow start last week before flexing their muscles, one should fully expect that NIU will struggle to keep up this week.

This will be the first meeting between these two schools.

No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks vs No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies (AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

It is that time for another Southwest Classic between the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 1-0)and Texas A&M Aggies (2-1). The Hogs got off the snide last season following a run of nine-straight wins by the Aggies. Can K.J. Jefferson and Arkansas go for two this week? On the flip side, the Aggies’ offensive struggles continued against Miami despite a change at quarterback. We will find out if Jimbo Fisher can draw something up to kick-start his offensive attack.

Arkansas leads the all-time series 42-33-3

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

It has been a good start for the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1) this season but they will get a reality check this week when they travel to Tuscaloosa. The Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) made quick work of Louisana-Monroe on Saturday. Vandy hasn’t scored a point against the Tide since their game in 2007. Get ready for another lopsided affair at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

New Mexico Lobos at Louisiana State Tigers

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

The LSU Tigers (2-1,1-0) are coming off a 31-16 win over SEC West foe Mississippi State and get back to their nonconference schedule on Saturday. The New Mexico Lobos (2-1) are hoping to pull off the upset, but that will be a tall task with a talented Tigers squad led by Jayden Daniels. This game shouldn’t be close and the backups should play most of the second half for the Tigers.

Charlotte 49ers at South Carolina Gamecocks

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The hope for the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-2,0-2) is that the additions of Spencer Rattler and Austin Stogner would help close the gap. But it was more of the same as UGA rolled the Gamecocks on Saturday, 48-7. SC should get back on the winning side of things in blowout fashion when they host Charlotte.

