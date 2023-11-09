Quarterfinal high school football predictions for Chatham Glenwood, Rochester, Athens

Only three Springfield area high school football teams remain in the playoffs.

Here are the quarterfinal predictions for the Springfield area after going 4-1 last week.

CLASS 6A

No. 2 Washington (10-1) at No. 6 Chatham Glenwood (8-3), Saturday, 2 p.m.: The Glenwood offense has been brewing up a storm in these playoffs, especially Colten Knoedler and the passing game. The sophomore QB tied a school record with six touchdown passes in the first-round win over Bloomington and flourished again in the second-round against Oak Lawn Richards. Knoedler completed 29 of 41 passing attempts for 396 yards and five scores with no picks en route to the 52-51 overtime upset over the No. 3 Bulldogs. It was the second-most passing yards in a game behind Luke Lehnen’s 453 against Lanphier in 2017. Knoedler is just 65 yards away from setting the school season record for most passing yards held by Griff Jurgens (2,286) from the state title run in 1998. The Titans' offense has been unstoppable while the Washington defense has been unwavering. The Panthers shut out Crete-Monee 21-0 and yielded just 8.6 points per game defensively. That includes a 59-14 win over Danville in the first round. Glenwood nicked Danville 14-12 at the beginning of the season but has made giant leaps offensively since then. Washington 28, Glenwood 21

CLASS 4A

No. 4 Breese Central (9-2) at No. 1 Rochester (11-0), Saturday, 4 p.m.: The Rockets rolled to a 45-3 victory over No. 8 Coal City despite injuries and turnovers. Senior running back Nolan Mrozowski was taken out in the first half for precautionary reasons while fellow senior running back/linebacker Tyson Binion sprained his right ankle. Junior QB Bryan Zulauf finished 13 of 20 for 180 yards and two TDs with one pick. Senior Parker Gillespie handled a few snaps again at QB and went 4 of 5 for 60 yards and an INT. Senior Henry Buecker starred offensively with 11 grabs for 183 yards and two TDs. He also scored on a 56-yard run on the double-reverse. The Cougars, of the Cahokia Conference, withstood No. 5 Mount Zion 16-13. Junior QB Preston Baker went 8 of 16 for 139 yards and one TD with one INT. He also rushed for 102 yards on 18 carries while junior tailback Kaden Rakers supplied 88 rushing yards and a score on 22 attempts. Rochester 56, Breese Central 7

CLASS 2A

No. 4 Athens (9-2) at No. 8 Nashville (8-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.: Athens is making its first Class 2A quarterfinal appearance since a 35-14 loss to Nashville in 2015. When Athens reached the quarterfinals in 1A in 2019 and 2021, Nashville wound up in second place in 2A in both seasons. Suffice to say, both teams know playoff success. Athens wants to jump to a stronger start after dispatching No. 5 Red Bud 34-13. Senior running back/linebacker Cory Craig Jr. set a school record for most career touchdowns with 52 after running for 150 yards and a score on 33 carries in the win over the Musketeers. The Hornets topped No. 16 Quincy Notre Dame 27-18 after taking an early 12-0 lead. Senior Noah Miller chipped in a couple of short TD runs in the win. Athens 26, Nashville 20

