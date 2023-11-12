Quarterfinal blowout doesn't dampen the community spirit for ROWVA/Williamsfield football

ONEIDA — Fans lined the perimeter of Bill Adams Field to congratulate ROWVA/Williamsfield following its historic football season.

Every member of the Cougars team and coaching staff walked that border, slapping high-fives and receiving hugs where Chicago Hope Academy had just handed R/W a 57-7 defeat in a Class 1A quarterfinal on Saturday afternoon. This was the third time ROWVA was involved in a quarterfinal and the first time the current co-op ever made an Elite Eight.

“We do that every game, no matter what,” R/W senior quarterback Riley Danner said. “Just show our community respect and the way we appreciate them.

“This community really showed out every week and every time.”

The ROWVA/Williamsfield Cougars say goodbye to their fans lined along the sideline after their 57-7 loss to Chicago Hope Academy in the Class 1A football state quarterfinals Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 in Oneida.

A cool and breezy, yet sunny fall day brought out the R/W faithful in masses.

Future Cougars played football as the distinct aroma of pork chops floated through the air. Lawn chairs and blankets covered nearly every inch of available grass, bringing people three and four deep looking for the program’s first semifinal berth.

Nothing screams Americana more than small towns supporting their high school team.

“It sucks right now to lose,” R/W coach Grant Gullstrand said. “… Hopefully we continue to build a good program and build something that the program is proud of. Hats off to these seniors.”

Chicago Hope's Aaron Green, right, intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for ROWVA/Williamsfield's Talan Hull in the first half of their Class 1A football state quarterfinal Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 in Oneida.

ROWVA/Williamsfield took the opening kickoff and played bully ball almost immediately.

The Cougars pounded the ball up the middle on 11 of their first 12 plays, chewing nearly six minutes off the clock to go ahead 7-0. Bryan Bertlshofer scored on a 15-yard scamper to the endzone for 7-0 lead at the 6:41 mark of the opening quarter.

“We had a bunch of confidence,” Danner said of his team’s first possession. “I really think that was huge for us. It just didn’t go our way the rest of the game, so it’s just unfortunate it happened.”

But from there, it was all Eagles as they scored 57 unanswered points.

Hope (11-1), which advances to the semifinals and faces three-time reigning state champion Lena-Winslow (12-0), scored their first two touchdowns on broken fourth-down plays. Quarterback Eddie Jenkins Jr. found Jamari West on a 30-yard strike for the first score, then hit Aaron Green on a 10-yard TD for a lasting lead.

On the next drive, Danner was nearly brought down and flung the ball right into the hands of Jayden Rush, who ran it back for a 24-yard touchdown return.

“We were real close to making, I think, a ballgame there for a while,” Gullstrand said, “then unfortunately it kind of got out of hand. They got some good guys in space. … We just couldn’t quite get off the field.”

However, the backbreaking play came right as the time ran out in the second quarter.

Jenkins Jr. faced 3-and-2 from their own 28 and danced around as he looked for an open receiver. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound senior then scrambled out of the pocket, cut to the right sideline, then went back to the middle of the field and juked two R/W defenders right before crossing the goal line.

He finished with 286 yards and four TDs on 10-for-13 passing, adding 88 rushing yards and that score. Wideout Mekhi Smith caught four balls for 128 yards and a TD.

All told, R/W committed four turnovers (two interceptions, two fumbles) leading to a trio of scores. Banner threw for 104 yards with Bertlshofer (59 rushing yards) and Spencer Brown (60 rushing yards) leading the ground attack.

ROWVA/Williamsfield's Devonte Noel (22) brings down Chicago Hope's JaMarkus Lofton in the first half of their Class 1A football state quarterfinal Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 in Oneida.

