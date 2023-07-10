Here are the quarterbacks to watch for Anderson, Pickens area high school football in 2023

South Carolina high school football season is getting close to the start of practice. Here's a look at the top quarterbacks to keep an eye on in Anderson and Pickens counties for the 2023 season.

Kolton Chapman

Daniel | Senior

For the third year in a row, Daniel will open with a different starting quarterback, and last season's backup, Kolton Chapman, should be the man under center for Jeff Fruster's team. Chapman (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) showed flashes last season playing sparingly behind Blaine Simons, throwing for 561 yards and seven touchdowns on a 71% completion rate.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Luke Gray

Pendleton | Senior

Gray last season passed for 2,198 yards, completing 67.7 percent of his passes with 23 touchdowns with just six interceptions. Pendleton went 1-4 in Region 1-AAA but averaged more than 31 points per game and finished with a 5-5 overall record. With weapons like Abijah Webb, Kory Jones, and LJ Maddox returning, Gray (6-0, 160) will continue to lead a potent Bulldogs offense.

Powdersville Head Football Coach Robert Mustar , holds the runner up trophy near Powdersville junior Eli Hudgins(16) after the Class AAA State Championship game at Benedict College in Columbia, S.C. Thursday, December 1, 2022. Beaufort won 41-31.

Eli Hudgins

Powdersville | Senior

Hudgins, a dual-sport standout, is a dual-threat quarterback and always one of the best athletes on the field. He has committed to play baseball at Army West Point but first is hoping to finish his football career in style. Powdersville last season nearly won its first state championship, losing 31-21 to Beaufort in the Class AAA final. Hudgins (5-11, 170) threw for 2,792 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also ran for 16 TDs and 843 yards, averaging nearly 6.5 per carry.

Advertisement

BASEBALL HONORS: Meet the 2023 All-Anderson/Pickens counties high school baseball teams, player of the year

Jay Stoker

Easley | Sophomore

In six appearances as a freshman, Stoker showed enough to be entrusted with the offense this season. He threw for 358 yards and one touchdown on 29-for-58 passing and ran for two more scores. With senior receiver Will Patton and an experienced running back in senior Logan Sullivan, Stoker should have enough help to ease him into the starting role.

Belton Honea-Path | Sophomore

The dual-threat quarterback has a chance to be part of one of the most electric backfields and overall offenses in the Upstate this season with three-star running back Marquise Henderson leading the way. Thomas, who led the BHP junior varsity team last season, has utilized his athleticism and deep throwing ability to implement himself as the likely starter for the Bears in 2023.

Westside High quarterback Cutter Woods returns to lead the Rams during Spring football practice at Westside High School in Anderson, S.C. Monday, May 22, 2023.

Cutter Woods

Westside | Junior

Woods is one of South Carolina's top quarterback recruits for the 2025 class, with offers from Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Appalachian State, and others, according to 247Sports. Woods (6-0, 170) passed for more than 3,000 yards last season, completing 68.2 percent, with 28 touchdowns and five interceptions. He ran for another 200 yards, 4.7 per carry, with four TDs. Westside went 10-3 and averaged 39.7 points per game. In two seasons as the starter, he has thrown for 5,000 yards and 59 TDs.

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: SC high school football: Anderson, Pickens area QBs to watch in 2023