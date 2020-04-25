Quarterbacks, trades headline day three of NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers were the most prominent team on the third and final day of the 2020 NFL Draft but not for their draft choices.

The 49ers executed three trades on Saturday, highlighted by the acquisition of disgruntled left tackle and seven-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams from the Washington Redskins, giving up a fifth-round pick this season and a third-round selection in 2021.

Williams will take the place of Joe Staley, who announced his retirement after a 13-year career in San Francisco that included six Pro Bowls.

The 49ers also traded running back Matt Breida to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick and sent wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to the Philadelphia Eagles while swapping picks in the sixth round.

The Eagles entered the draft on a mission to improve a receiving corps that was historically impotent last season. In addition to trading for Goodwin, Philadelphia spent first-, fifth- and sixth-round picks on wide receivers, including Boise State's John Hightower and Southern Mississippi's Quez Watkins on Saturday.

Quarterback selections played a prominent role again as the Indianapolis Colts used their fourth-round pick – 122nd overall – on Washington quarterback Jacob Eason.

The 6-foot-6 signal-caller began his career at Georgia but transferred to his home state of Washington and may be Indianapolis' quarterback of the future.

The player who replaced Eason at Georgia, Jake Fromm, had to wait until the 22nd pick of the fifth round to hear his name called by the Buffalo Bills.

The New York Jets selected a quarterback in the fourth round, grabbing Florida International's James Morgan, and Oregon State's Jake Luton, another 6-foot-6 quarterback, fell to the sixth round and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Four more quarterbacks were taken in the seventh round, but one team that did not select a QB all weekend was the New England Patriots.

Despite the departure of Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason, the Patriots passed on adding a rookie at the position, leaving journeyman Brian Hoyer and second-year Auburn product Jarrett Stidham as the only quarterbacks on the New England roster.

The Patriots, however, did draft a replacement for a franchise legend in the fifth round by selecting Marshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser, who will take the place of franchise scoring leader Stephen Gostkowski.

The Carolina Panthers and new head coach Matt Rhule used all seven of their picks on defensive players, tying the 1985 Cleveland Browns for most picks on one side of the ball. The Browns used all seven picks on offense.

National champion LSU had the most players selected with 14, tied with Ohio State in 2004 for the most by any single school in a seven-round draft.