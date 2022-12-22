Which quarterbacks make the top NFL free agents in 2023?
Is your favorite NFL team looking for a quarterback?
Well, there’s good news and bad news.
What’s the good news? There are 37 quarterbacks entering free agency in 2023. The options are plentiful. The bad news? Only three of them have a history of improving the outlook of a franchise.
Let’s dive into the quarterbacks who could be donning a new uniform in 2023:
Which NFL quarterbacks will be free agents in 2023?
Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson and Jimmy Garoppolo are the three headliners among free-agent quarterbacks hitting the market in 2023.
The tier below them includes Daniel Jones, Geno Smith, Mike White, Cooper Rush and Taylor Heinicke, all of whom have needed to step up to lead their teams in some form in 2022.
Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, the No. 1 and No. 3 overall picks in 2018, are also on the dock as unrestricted free agents.
Here’s a list of all 37 ranked by their 2022 average annual value, via Spotrac:
Tom Brady (45), Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $15 million – UFA
Baker Mayfield (27), Los Angeles Rams: $8.1 million – UFA
Sam Darnold (25), Carolina Panthers: $7.5 million – UFA
Jimmy Garoppolo (31), San Francisco 49ers: $7 million – UFA
Teddy Bridgewater (30), Miami Dolphins: $6.5 million – UFA
Daniel Jones (25), New York Giants: $6.4 million – UFA
Case Keenum (34), Buffalo Bills: $6 million – UFA
Mason Rudolph (27), Pittsburgh Steelers: $5.08 million – UFA
Jacoby Brissett (30), Cleveland Browns: $4.6 million – UFA
Geno Smith (32), Seattle Seahawks: $3.5 million – UFA
Joe Flacco (37), New York Jets: $3.5 million – UFA
Andy Dalton (35), New Orleans Saints: $3 million – UFA
Mike White (27), New York Jets: $2.5 million – UFA
C.J. Beathard (29), Jacksonville Jaguars: $2.5 million – UFA
Kyle Allen (26), Houston Texans: $2.5 million – UFA
Taylor Heinicke (29), Washington Commanders: $2.3 million – UFA
Lamar Jackson (25), Baltimore Ravens: $2.3 million – UFA
Blaine Gabbert (33), Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $2.2 million – UFA
Chad Henne (37), Kansas City Chiefs: $2 million – UFA
Nick Mullens (27), Minnesota Vikings: $2 million – UFA
Drew Lock (26), Seattle Seahawks: $1.7 million – UFA
Brandon Allen (30), Cincinnati Bengals: $1.5 million – UFA
Josh Johnson (36), San Francisco 49ers: $1.1 million – UFA
Nate Sudfeld (29), Detroit Lions: $1.03 million – UFA
Nathan Peterman (28), Chicago Bears: $1.03 million – UFA
Cooper Rush (29), Dallas Cowboys: $977,500 – UFA
Brett Rypien (26), Denver Broncos: $965,000 – UFA
Tyler Huntley (24), Baltimore Ravens: $895,000 – RFA
John Wolford (27), Los Angeles Rams: $895,000 – RFA
Phillip Walker (27), Carolina Panthers: $895,000 – RFA
Trace McSorley (27), Arizona Cardinals: $850,000 – UFA
Jarrett Stidham (26), Las Vegas Raiders: $788,423 – UFA
Bryce Perkins (25), Los Angeles Rams: $742,500 – ERFA
Easton Stick (27), Los Angeles Chargers: $699,391 – UFA
Shane Buechele (24), Kansas City Chiefs: $660,000 – ERFA
Who are some free agent quarterbacks right now?
Entering Week 16 of the 2022 regular season, notable names still available who recently played include Cam Newton, A.J. McCarron and Mike Glennon.
Who is the highest-paid quarterback in 2022?
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers is the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback with an average annual value of $50,271,667 (three-year, $150.8 million contract).
Denver Broncos’ Russell Wilson is riding behind Rodgers with an AAV of $48,517,647 (five-year, $242.5 million contract).
Who is the best QB in the 2023 NFL Draft?
Unlike the underwhelming 2022 class, the 2023 NFL Draft should have more promising signal callers coming through the ranks.
Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker and Oregon’s Bo Nix are just some of the names to keep tabs on.