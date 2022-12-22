Which quarterbacks make the top NFL free agents in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Is your favorite NFL team looking for a quarterback?

Well, there’s good news and bad news.

What’s the good news? There are 37 quarterbacks entering free agency in 2023. The options are plentiful. The bad news? Only three of them have a history of improving the outlook of a franchise.

Let’s dive into the quarterbacks who could be donning a new uniform in 2023:

Which NFL quarterbacks will be free agents in 2023?

Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson and Jimmy Garoppolo are the three headliners among free-agent quarterbacks hitting the market in 2023.

The tier below them includes Daniel Jones, Geno Smith, Mike White, Cooper Rush and Taylor Heinicke, all of whom have needed to step up to lead their teams in some form in 2022.

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, the No. 1 and No. 3 overall picks in 2018, are also on the dock as unrestricted free agents.

Here’s a list of all 37 ranked by their 2022 average annual value, via Spotrac:

Who are some free agent quarterbacks right now?

Entering Week 16 of the 2022 regular season, notable names still available who recently played include Cam Newton, A.J. McCarron and Mike Glennon.

Who is the highest-paid quarterback in 2022?

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers is the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback with an average annual value of $50,271,667 (three-year, $150.8 million contract).

Denver Broncos’ Russell Wilson is riding behind Rodgers with an AAV of $48,517,647 (five-year, $242.5 million contract).

Who is the best QB in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Unlike the underwhelming 2022 class, the 2023 NFL Draft should have more promising signal callers coming through the ranks.

Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker and Oregon’s Bo Nix are just some of the names to keep tabs on.