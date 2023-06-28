Which quarterbacks have been taken in seventh round since 2000?

Last but not least

There have been more than a few QBs selected in the final round of the NFL draft, but not many have made an impact on the field — or even had the chance. At the moment, San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy is the unsung hero of the seventh-rounders, though, having led the Niners into the playoffs in place of injured Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Here’s how 7th-round quarterback selections before Purdy have fared since 2000…

2000

Tim Rattay, San Francisco, pick No. 212. Played in the NFL and UFL.

Jarious Jackson, Denver Broncos, pick No. 214. Jackson played professionally in the CFL for eight seasons with the Lions and one year with the Argonauts where he won three Grey Cup championships in 2006, 2011, and 2012.

Joe Hamilton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, pick No. 234. No stats.

2001

None. Josh Heupel was the final QB chosen at No. 177 by the Miami Dolphins.

2002

Seth Burford, San Diego Chargers, pick No. 216. Burford didn’t play in the NFL. He also spent time with the Barcelona Dragons of NFL Europe and was a free agent with the Chiefs.

Jeff Kelly, Seattle Seahawks, pick No. 232. No NFL stats.

Wes Pate, Baltimore Ravens, pick No. 236. No NFL stats.

2003

Gibran Hamdan, Washington, pick No. 232. Hamdan was also a member of the Amsterdam Admirals, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, and Buffalo Bills. He is the first person of Pakistani descent to play in the NFL

Ken Dorsey, San Francisco 49ers, pick No. 241. Dorsey is currently the Bills’ OC. He played for the Niners, Browns, and Toronto Argonauts before retiring in 2010.

2004

John Navarre, Arizona Cardinals, pick No. 202. Navarre was drafted in the seventh round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals and served as their third-string quarterback from 2004 through 2005. He started one game for the Cardinals in 2004, throwing four interceptions and one touchdown in a losing effort against the Detroit Lions. Navarre appeared in five games in his three-year NFL career; his debut was on December 5, 2004.

San Francisco 49ers, Cody Pickett, pick No. 217. Pickett started two games for the Niners in 2005.

Casey Bramlet, Cincinnati Bengals, pick No. 218. Bramlet was a member of Cincinnati, Washington Redskins, Atlanta, Miami, San Diego, Baltimore, and Winnipeg. He was World Bowl XV Most Valuable Player with the Hamburg Sea Devils in 2007.

Matt Mauck, Denver Broncos, pick No. 225. Mauck started 1 game for Tennessee in 2005.

B.J. Symons, Houston Texans, pick No. 248. Symons played professionally for the Houston Texans and the Chicago Bears of the NFL, the Frankfurt Galaxy and Berlin Thunder in NFL Europe, and the Tampa Bay Storm of the Arena Football League.

Bradlee Van Pelt, Denver Broncos, pick No. 250. Van Pelt was drafted by the Broncos in the seventh round and was also a member of the Houston Texans, Bergamo Lions in Italy, and Leicester Falcons in England.

2005

James Kilian, Kansas City Chiefs, pick No. 229. In addition to the Chiefs, Kilian was also a member of the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, Nashville Kats, and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Matt Cassel, New England Patriots, pick No. 230. Cassel had a long NFL career and made 81 starts. He threw for 17,508 yards and 104 touchdowns.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, St. Louis Rams, pick No. 250. The Harvard man had a long and solid career and currently is with Amazon’s NFL broadcast.

2006

D.J. Shockley, Atlanta Falcons, pick No. 223. Shockley served as a backup quarterback for 4 1/2 years but never played in a regular season or postseason game.

2007

Tyler Thigpen, Minnesota Vikings, pick No. 217. Thigpen was with the Chiefs, Dolphins, and Bills. He was 1-10 as a starter with the Chiefs in 2008. In 2010, he lost his only other start with the Dolphins.

2008

Matt Flynn, Green Bay Packers, pick No. 209. Matt Flynn is one of the more interesting seventh-rounders. He wound up signing a huge deal with the Seattle Seahawks but was beaten out by … Russell Wilson.

Alex Brink, Houston Texans, pick No. 223. Brink played at Washington State and wound up playing with three teams in the CFL.

2009

None. The final QB chosen was Curtis Painter at No. 201 by the Indianapolis Colts.

2010

Levi Brown, Buffalo Bills, pick No. 209. Brown played in 1 game for the Bills in 2010, going 2-of-3 for 24 yards and a pick.

Sean Canfield, New Orleans Saints, pick No. 239. Canfield did not produce any NFL stats.

Zac Robinson, New England Patriots, pick No. 250. Robinson did not produce any NFL stats.

2011

Greg McElroy, New York Jets, pick No. 208. McElroy stuck with the Jets for two seasons. He started one game in 2012. His career stats were 19-of-31 for 214 yards with a TD and a pick. He is an analyst now for ESPN.

2012

B.J. Coleman, Green Bay Packers, pick No. 245. Nothing doing for B.J. Coleman in the NFL. He also spent time with the Arizona Rattlers of Arena Football, and the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Chandler Harnish, Indianapolis Colts, pick No. 253. Harnish was Mr. Irrelevant in this draft. He spent time with the Colts, Vikings, and Cardinals.

2013

Brad Sorensen, San Diego Chargers, pick No. 221. Sorensen was with three teams but never played in an NFL game. He was with the Chargers twice.

Zac Dysert, Denver Broncos, pick No. 234. Dysert never played in the NFL but he did spend time with 7 teams.

B.J. Daniels, San Francisco 49ers, pick No. 237. He was on the Seahawks team that won Super Bowl XLVIII over the Denver Broncos. He is now an offensive analyst at the University of South Florida

Sean Renfree, Atlanta Falcons, pick No. 249. Renfree threw 7 passes in the NFL, completing 3 for 11 yards. He also threw a pick.

2014

None. The final QB selected in 2014 was Garrett Gilbert by the St. Louis Rams with the 214th overall pick.

2015

Trevor Siemian, Denver Broncos, pick No. 250. Siemian currently on the Chicago Bears’ roster. They are his sixth team in the NFL. He is 13-17 as a starter, winning all those games as a member of the Denver Broncos.

2016

Brandon Doughty, Miami Dolphins, pick No. 223. Doughty spent time on the Dolphins practice squad and was an Arizona Cardinal for a month in 2018.

2017

Chad Kelly, Denver Broncos, pick No. 253. Kelly won a Grey Cup in 2022. His NFL career was exactly one kneel-down.

2018

Danny Etling, New England Patriots, pick No. 219. Etling has been with 7 NFL franchises. He’s been with the Packers and Seahawks, each, twice. He also was with the BC Lions of the CFL. No stats.

Alex McGough, Seattle Seahawks, pick No. 220. Nothing to speak of for McGough in the NFL. He currently is with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL.

Logan Woodside, Cincinnati Bengals, pick No. 249. Woodside has bounced around the NFL. He was with the Bengals and did nothing, then Tennessee and in 2022 he played in a game with the Falcons.

2019

None. The final quarterback taken in this draft was Trace McSorley by the Baltimore Ravens at 197.

2020

Cole McDonald, Tennessee Titans, pick No, 224. McDonald did not stick in the NFL. He currently is on the roster of the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL.

Ben DiNucci, Dallas Cowboys, pick No. 231. DiNucci is with the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL. He started and lost one game with the Cowboys.

Tommy Stevens, New Orleans Saints, pick No. 240. The Saints traded into the seventh round to draft Stevens. It didn’t pay off for New Orleans. He currently is a CFL QB with the Calgary Stampeders.

Nate Stanley, Minnesota Vikings, pick No. 244. Stanley didn’t do anything in the NFL and is currently a free agent.

2021

None. The last quarterback taken in this draft was Texas’ Sam Ehlinger by the Indianapolis Colts at No. 218.

2022

Chris Oladokun, Pittsburgh Steelers, pick No. 241. Oladokun is currently a practice squad player for the Chiefs.

Skylar Thompson, Miami Dolphins, pick No. 247. The Dolphins chose Thompson out of Kansas State. He was pressed into duty as a starter when Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were injured. He was 1-1 in the regular season and lost against the Bills in the playoffs.

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers, pick No. 262. Mr. Irrelevant has become a rising star with the San Francisco 49ers after a college career at Iowa State.

2023

Max Duggan, Los Angeles Chargers, pick No. 239. The TCU play-caller was the 14th QB selected in the 2023 NFL draft, which had a record 12 quarterbacks taken in the first five rounds.

