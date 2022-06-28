What quarterbacks will Nebraska face in 2022?

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will face a diverse lineup of quarterbacks in 2022. First, the Huskers will be breaking in a new starting quarterback in former Texas signal-caller Casey Thompson. And Nebraska is not alone in using a transfer quarterback. The transfer quarterback was a rarity in college football but not any longer. Four of the twelve quarterbacks Nebraska will face in 2022 are first-year transfers. And if you take a deeper look at the roster of QBs, six of the 12 quarterbacks the Cornhuskers will face in 2022 are transfers not at their original school of commitment.

The transfer rules in college football will likely change in some way, shape, or form in the near future. What those new rules will look like and how they curb the recent wave of transfers in college football is unknown. But be prepared as the college football world will be undergoing more changes after 2022.

Take a look below at the 12 projected starting quarterbacks Nebraska will face this upcoming season. The list includes old faces and new, as well as a former Husker who will get a rematch against his old team. So get ready, the season opener is less than 60-days away.

Northwestern - Ryan Hilinski/Brendan Sullivan

2021 Passing: 978 yards 3TD 4INT

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

North Dakota - Tommy Schuster

2021 Passing: 2493 yards 13TD 7INT

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Southern - Kyle Vantrease

2021 Passing: 1861 yard 8TD 6INT (@ Buffalo last season)

Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma - Dillon Gabriel

2021 Passing: 814 yards 9TD 3INT (@ Central Florida)

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Indiana - Connor Bazelak

2021 Passing: 2,548 yards 16TD 11INT (@ Missouri)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers - Noah Vedral

2021 Passing: 1854 yards 7TD 7INT

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Purdue - Aidan O'Connell

2021 Passing: 3712 yards 28 TD 11INT

(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Illinois - Tommy DeVito

2021 Passing: 388 yards 1TD 2INT (@ Syracuse)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota - Tanner Morgan

2021 Passing: 2044 yards 10TD 9INT

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan - Cade McNamara/JJ McCarthy

2021 Passing: 2576 yards 15TD 6INT (Cade McNamara)

(Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

Wisconsin - Chase Wolf

2021 Passing: 124 yards 1TD 2INT

(Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Iowa - Spencer Petras/Alex Padilla

2021 Passing: 1880 yards 10 TD 9 INT (Spencer Petras)

(Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

