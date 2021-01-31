NFL quarterbacks with the most Super Bowl wins heading into Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

Super Bowl 55 is on Sunday, February 7, and this year’s big game will feature a match up between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

Getting to the Super Bowl is a challenge in itself and winning is another uphill battle. However, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, who already owns a myriad of post season records, will make his 10th career Super Bowl appearance next Sunday and could possibly extend his record of Super Bowl wins to 7. No other quarterback has appeared in more than 5 Super Bowls, let alone claimed over 4 rings. Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw are tied for second with 4. See below for the complete list of quarterbacks with the most Super Bowl wins and additional information on how to watch the big game.

Quarterbacks with the most Super Bowl Wins

Tom Brady – 6

Joe Montana – 4

Terry Bradshaw – 4

Troy Aikman – 3

Eli Manning – 2

Peyton Manning – 2

Ben Roethlisberger – 2

John Elway – 2

Jim Plunkett – 2

Bob Griese – 2

Roger Staubach – 2

Bart Starr – 2

Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Wins:

Super Bowl XXXVI (2001) – New England defeated St. Louis, 20-17

Super Bowl XXXVIII (2003) – New England defeated Carolina, 32-29

Super Bowl XXXIX (2004) – New England defeated Philadelphia, 24-21

Super Bowl XLIX (2014) – New England defeated Seattle, 28-24

Super Bowl LI (2016) – New England defeated Atlanta, 34-28

Super Bowl LIII (2018) – New England defeated Los Angeles, 13-3

When : Sunday, February 7, 2021

Kickoff time : 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)

Where : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

TV Channel: CBS

