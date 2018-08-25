Quarterbacks Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers reunite with longtime receivers ahead of Packers-Raiders

For a brief moment at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Friday, all was right with the world.

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers and Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr each reunited with a longtime receiver before the teams' third preseason game. At Carr's urging, the signal-callers swapped wideouts during warmups: Carr threw a to Fresno State teammate Davante Adams, while Rodgers connected with new Raiders receiver Jordy Nelson on a slant.

Friday marked Nelson's first appearance, preseason or otherwise, against his old club. Green Bay released Nelson this offseason, and Rodgers made it very clear he wasn't happy to see his longtime friend go. The receiver ultimately signed a two-year deal with the Raiders in March. Nelson left the Packers with his name in the top five of practically every major receiving category in Green Bay's record book.

Adams and Carr, meanwhile, spent two very productive seasons together at Fresno State. Adams caught more passes (233) and touchdowns (38) in two seasons with the Bulldogs than any other receiver in the school's history. Carr, meanwhile, threw for the most yards (12,843) and touchdowns (113) in Fresno State history.

