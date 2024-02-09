Quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard to remain with the Commanders in 2024

It was a busy day for the Washington Commanders. First, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN revealed that Washington was expected to hire former Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson to a “prominent role” on the offensive coaching staff.

Fowler later noted that Johnson’s role would likely be pass-game coordinator for new head coach Dan Quinn.

This will likely be as a pass-game coordinator role and should be done soon, I’m told. Big get for Dan Quinn. Johnson is good with quarterbacks and Philly finished top-eight in total offense and points last year. https://t.co/XK1o6B6Tt8 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 8, 2024

Shortly afterward, Fowler revealed a key hire for the defense, tabbing Jason Simmons as defensive pass-game coordinator. Simmons spent last season with the Raiders, but spent several years in Green Bay, working with new Washington defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.

Later Thursday, more coaching news, as Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reported that quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard will return in the same position in 2024.

Tavita Pritchard will stay as the Commanders QBs coach on Dan Quinn’s staff, per sources. Pritchard was highly sought after and turned down other opportunities to stay in Washington. Was told he really impressed Quinn and new OC Kliff Kingsbury in his interview. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 9, 2024

Pritchard, who joined Washington in 2023, had interest from around the NFL and impressed Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. A former college quarterback at Stanford, Pritchard later served as quarterback coach and offensive coordinator at his alma mater before coming to the NFL last season.

Washington is building a terrific coaching staff and, on offense, appears to be focusing heavily on the development of a young quarterback.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire