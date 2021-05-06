Which quarterbacks are available for the Packers?

The Green Bay Packers are in need of a quarterback, regardless of whether Aaron Rodgers returns or not, and the team is expecting to add one or two new quarterbacks at some point in the near future.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Thursday that the Packers are already exploring the quarterback market, and veteran options are possible.

Both a veteran insurance option and an undrafted free agent worthy of development are strong possibilities for the Packers.

Here’s a look at which quarterbacks are available to the Packers at this point:

Undrafted free agent options

A few undrafted options available: Zac Thomas, Appalachian State Kevin Thomson, Washington Zach Smith, Tulsa Brady Davis, Illinois State D.J. Hammond, Air Force Noah Johnson, South Florida

Nick Mullens

Mullens, an undrafted free agent from Southern Miss, has been in San Francisco with Kyle Shanahan since 2017. He's played in 19 games with 16 starts, including eight starts in 2020. An elbow injury ended his season last year. He's completed 64.5 percent of his passes with a passer rating of 87.2 during his career. Still only 26, Mullens might be the best option left in free agency.

Matt Moore

Moore turns 37 in August, but he has a ton of experience as a backup, including the last two seasons in Kansas City behind Patrick Mahomes. He'd be an ideal veteran to help Jordan Love as he develops this offseason. Moore has played in 53 games and made 32 starts, including one against the Packers in 2019.

Blake Bortles

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Bortles, the third overall pick in 2014, played for Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in Jacksonville and had two stints with Sean McVay as a backup for the Los Angeles Rams. He's played a lot of football (73 career starts) and will have a foundational understanding of the offense.

Brian Hoyer

Hoyer is 36 years old, but he's well-versed in a variety of offenses – including Kyle Shanahan's – and experienced as a starter, having made 39 starts over 12 seasons. He spent the 2020 season as a backup in New England. Hoyer could provide a valuable resource for Jordan Love during the offseason.

Kurt Benkert

Benkert spent his first three seasons as a backup on the practice squad in Atlanta. An undrafted free agent from Virginia, Benkert has good size and an NFL-caliber arm. He's still only 25.

Brett Hundley

The Packers took Hundley in the fifth round of the 2015 draft and developed him for three years behind Aaron Rodgers in Mike McCarthy's offense. He made nine starts in place of Rodgers in 2017. Would either side be interested in a reunion? Probably doubtful. Hundley has been in Arizona as a backup the last two seasons.

Matt Barkley

Barkley, now 30, has been in the NFL since the 2013 season. He's played for six different franchises but was most recently the backup to Josh Allen in Buffalo. His career passer rating is a devilish 66.6.

Kyle Sloter

Another quarterback from Southern Miss. Sloter (6-5, 211)has bounced around over the last few years after sticking with the Minnesota Vikings as a backup in 2017 and 2018. He was released by the Las Vegas Raiders last month.

Other veterans

A few others available: Robert Griffin III Tyler Bray Kevin Hogan Jake Rudock Sean Mannion

