Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa carted off after injury in first quarter of Dolphins-Bills

Tua Tagovailoa needed to be carted into the locker room after taking a crushing hit in the first quarter of the Miami Dolphins’ home opener against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

A.J. Epenesa came through untouched on a fourth-and-2 play at the end of the Dolphins’ second drive and drilled Tagovailoa as he threw an incomplete pass. The quarterback was visibly in pain as he laid on the turf in Miami Gardens, and tried to walk off under his own power before he buckled over in pain again and trainers came out to check on him.

Tagovailoa eventually got the bench with help from trainers and a cart carried him back into the tunnel at Hard Rock Stadium. Trainers were checking Tagovailoa’s torso area and the injury appeared to perhaps be in the ribs.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett replaced Tagovailoa for the Dolphins’ third possession. Brissett was also sacked on his third play.

The hit was the third Tagovailoa took on the Miami’s first eight plays. Bills cornerback Taron Johnson sacked Tagovailoa on the Dolphins’ first play from scrimmage and Buffalo safety Micah Hyde sacked him on the third to force a quick three-and-out. On Miami’s second drive, Tagovailoa led the Dolphins across midfield before throwing an incomplete pass on fourth down as he took the big hit from Epenesa.

Tagovailoa, of course, came to the NFL with serious injury history. In his final season with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Tagovailoa dislocated his right hip and needed surgery. The injury Sunday did not appear to be to Tagovailoa’s surgically repaired hip.

