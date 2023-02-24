Quarterback trainer Tony Racioppi says Rutgers football commit A.J. Surace ‘is a perfect fit for the Big Ten Conference’

A.J. Surace is an ideal fit for the Rutgers football offense and has the skillset needed for the Big Ten.

So says Tony Racioppi, the quarterback trainer to Surace, who committed to Rutgers football early in February. The three-star quarterback is one of the top quarterback recruits in the Northeast.

Surace is ranked the No. 8 player in New Jersey by 247Sports. He was offered by the likes of Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Michigan State, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Temple and Tennessee among others.

The class of 2024 quarterback out of Notre Dame Prep (Lawrenceville, N.J.) has been mentored and trained by the highly-respected Racioppi for several years.

“AJ is a perfect fit for the Big Ten Conference. Strong pocket passer who can drive the football with elite arm talent to all areas of field yet athletic enough to extend plays,” Racioppi said about Surace. “His work ethic, toughness and ability to process information is why he’ll be a successful quarterback in college on top of his physical skills.”

Racioppi is one of the nation’s premier quarterback coaches and is based out of TEST Football Academy in Martinsville, N.J. He has personally worked with a number of high school quarterbacks who have become Power Five quarterbacks.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, a first round pick in last spring’s NFL draft, has been trained by Racioppi since he was in high school.

“I’d say he’s got top 10 in the country in his class in arm talent,” Racioppi said. “The exciting thing is he’s so young for his grade so between that and his elite work ethic he’ll continue to grow.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire