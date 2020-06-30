Quarterback Titus Tucker to leave Hart High for Alabama because of COVID-19 concerns

Hart quarterback Titus Tucker was set to be the Indians' starter after being a backup last season. (Twitter)

Newhall Hart quarterback Titus Tucker has decided to move to Alabama to play his senior season over concerns the 2020 football season in California will be delayed or canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He's among the first to make the decision but certainly won't be the last considering the uncertainty of the 2020-21 sports season in California.

Hart coach Rick Herrington said Tuesday he was informed by Tucker of his decision in a text message Monday, just one week before the Indians are scheduled to begin summer workouts. Tucker and his father met with Hart's principal prior to the announcement, Herrington said. It leaves Hart with no quarterback with varsity experience.

Parents around the state have become increasingly concerned about the status of the 2020-21 sports season. The state's governing body for high school sports, the California Interscholastic Federation, is supposed to announce a sports calendar by July 20.

Tucker, a senior, was set to be the Indians' starter after being a backup last season. The family apparently believes he needs to play this fall to help attract interest from colleges.

"He's worried he's not going to get any film for colleges, so he wants to play in the fall," Herrington said. "They have family friends in Alabama. I'm sure it's going to happen in other places if [players] find places are playing."

Hart is well known for producing quarterbacks. It's the alma mater of NFL players Matt Moore and Kyle Boller.

This will be Herrington's first season as head coach after being a long-time assistant to his brother, Mike, who has retired.

"This has been a real fun year for me," Herrington joked.

Considering how many quarterbacks annually switch schools in Southern California looking for playing time, Hart could become an immediate landing place for another quarterback. But will there be a season?