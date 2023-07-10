Quarterback Spencer Rattler to make SEC Media Days debut with South Carolina football

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football quarterback Spencer Rattler will make his SEC Media Days debut in 2023 ahead of his second season with the Gamecocks.

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer and the three players are schedule to speak on July 20, the fourth and final day of SEC Media Days in Nashville. Beamer is entering his third year at the helm of the program.

Rattler transferred from Oklahoma to South Carolina last season and decided to use another year of eligibility in Columbia rather than declare for the NLF Draft. He led the Gamecocks to an 8-5 record in 2022 and recorded had the best performance of his career in a 63-38 upset of then-No. 5 Tennessee with 438 passing yards and six touchdowns.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

However, the 6-foot-1, 218-pound quarterback also had low points with 12 interceptions and five games of less than 200 passing yards last season. In 2023, Rattler is one of just five returning starting quarterbacks in the SEC.

Senior punter Kai Kroeger and senior defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway will represent the Gamecocks alongside Rattler in Nashville. Kroeger was a unanimous first-team All-SEC selection in 2022 and was a semifinalist for the Ray Guy award for the nation's best punter. He averaged 46.1 yards per punt and was South Carolina's primary trick play weapon going 4-of-4 passing for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

The 6-3, 290-pound Hemingway started nine games in 2022 as the Gamecocks' defense struggled with injuries. He led the team in sacks with four and was second in tackles for loss with eight for a team-high 37 yards. Hemingway also logged 33 total tackles, six quarterback hurries and a pass breakup.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Spencer Rattler headlines SEC Media Days for South Carolina football