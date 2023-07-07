For the Quarterback series, Andy Reid said his meetings with Patrick Mahomes could not be recorded

Quarterback, the new show that debuts next week on Netflix, will provide an all-access look at the 2022 seasons of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota.

With one big caveat. There won't be as much Big Red as there could have been.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid insisted on no recordings of his meetings with Mahomes. It was his one condition, and the producers agreed.

Peyton Manning, whose Omaha Productions partnered with NFL Films to create the series, shared Reid’s request/demand with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Manning also explained that, after Mahomes agreed to do it, he specifically asked Manning to secure authorization directly from Reid, even after Manning suggested that Mahomes tell Reid himself.

“He said, ‘No Peyton, you tell Coach Reid,'” Manning said. “It was very telling. Here you’ve got the best player in the NFL right now, that could probably say, 'This is what I’m doing, I don’t care whether you like it or not.' Instead, he wants me to ask his head coach for permission.”

It's no surprise. Mahomes, as we've said before, has never changed. He's the same guy he was coming out of Texas Tech, and probably at that point the same guy he was coming out of high school. Polite when politeness is preferred. Respectful in situations that require a show of respect. Deferential when deference is appropriate.

But he's not always like that. Manning said Mahomes will let the expletives fly , when necessary.

Advertisement

“I think people will be surprised to see that because obviously you don’t really have that access on the field all the time,” Manning said. “My feeling is he doesn’t really start out doing it, but if you poke the bear, look out. This is a competitive guy. A Raiders pass rusher found that out the hard way. He’s looking for things that challenge him.”

His most obvious challenge is to keep winning championships, in an effort to catch Tom Brady's seven Super Bowl wins. Under that umbrella, he — like other elite athletes — will look for anything that will give him an extra kick in the ass. And, like other elite athletes, he'll make something up, if all else fails.