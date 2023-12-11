Quarterback Sam Hartman says goodbye to Notre Dame football after record-setting career

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame football quarterback Sam Hartman said goodbye with the same flair he exuded on college football fields for the past six seasons.

In a five-minute, 13-second highlight video released Monday via social media, the record-setting Wake Forest graduate transfer passed the torch. While Hartman, 24, will prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft after leading the Irish to a 9-3 regular season, redshirt freshman Steve Angeli moves up to become the expected starter against 19th-ranked Oregon State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 29 in El Paso, Texas.

“I will never be able to repay the support I received throughout my career and all I can say is thank you,” Hartman said. “Hopefully through the entire ride there was a moment or memory that will last a lifetime because for me there are too many to count.”

Hartman leaves with 134 career touchdown passes, tied for third in FBS history with Graham Harrell (Texas Tech), and his 15,656 passing yards rank fifth all-time. Only Case Keenum (Houston) and Kellen Moore (Boise State) threw more touchdown passes than Hartman in his career.

As a starting quarterback, Hartman finishes with a career record of 36-21. He went 5-10 against ranked teams, including a 2-2 mark at Notre Dame.

In his lone season with the Irish, he passed for 2,689 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions, but he also set career-bests in completion percentage (63.5%), yards per attempt (8.9) and passer rating (159.5).

He also avoided injury after missing time at various points in his Wake Forest career, including rib-removal surgery to remedy a blood clot in August of 2022.

Still smarting from a last-second home loss to No. 6 Ohio State, Hartman’s 17-yard scramble on fourth-and-16 kept alive the game-winning drive at 17th-ranked Duke the following week. That marked the seventh time in Hartman’s storied career that he had led his team to victory after being tied or trailing in the fourth quarter.

After committing five turnovers in a nightmare 33-20 road loss to Louisville on Oct. 7, Hartman rebounded the next week to help the Irish topple unbeaten archrival USC and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

Senior Day for Hartman brought a 45-7 blowout of Wake Forest, the program he led to an 11-win season in 2021.

“College football has a way of putting you around people you did not realize you needed,” Hartman said. “It teaches you lessons you did not know you needed to learn.”

