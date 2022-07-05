Each quarterback and running back Texas has offered in the 2024 recruiting class

Second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian has mentioned numerous times via press conferences that he hopes to continue building strong recruiting classes on top of each other.

Texas has certainly gotten off on the right foot since Sarkisian arrived in Austin. The Longhorns landed the No. 5 recruiting class in the country for the 2022 cycle and are currently in the mix to compete for the top class in the nation for 2023.

The recruiting momentum should continue flowing into the 2024 class, especially if Texas’ on-field product improves this upcoming season.

Longhorns Wire will take a look at each position group and player that has received an offer from the University of Texas for the 2024 class. Today, we’ll start with the quarterbacks and running backs.

Sarkisian’s staff has extended an offer to four quarterbacks and five running backs up to this point, according to 247Sports. One quarterback, who is unranked at the moment, will likely be viewed as a versatile athlete at the next level.

Four five-star prospects are included in the two position groups below. Here’s a look at who Texas is targeting at quarterback and running back for the 2024 cycle up to this point.

Five-star QB Dylan Raiola (Ohio State commit)

JUST IN: Burleson (Texas) 2024 4 ⭐️ QB Dylan Raiola landed an offer from Texas while on his visit to Austin today. Raiola becomes the first in-state quarterback to be offered by Texas in any class since the arrival of Steve Sarkisian. 🔗(FREE): https://t.co/Z64qomOSGF pic.twitter.com/EeptYhOTAS — Nick Harris (@RivalsNick) September 25, 2021

Five-star QB Julian Sayin

NEW — ‘24 Carlsbad (Calif.) QB, On3 Consensus No. 9 overall Julian Sayin made it back to Austin. He recaps the Texas visit.. DETAILS: https://t.co/5qw0aPXhRB (On3+) #HookEm @InsideTexas pic.twitter.com/b9WfZ98Mkr — Justin Wells (@justinwells2424) June 14, 2022

Five-star QB Jadyn Davis

Unranked QB/ATH Ju'Juan Johnson

Five-star RB Jerrick Gibson

Four-star RB Stacy Gage

Stacy Gage has been tabbed "The LeBron James of youth football." The 2024 RB picked up offers from Ohio State, LSU, Michigan, Texas, and Louisville in the past week. Has two touchdowns vs Bishop Sycamore (OH) @3stacygage l #GEICOHSKickoff pic.twitter.com/K9YKhk4LOE — NIBC (@NIBCOfficial) August 29, 2021

Four-star RB Anthony Carrie

2024 Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day School RB Anthony Carrie caught my eye playing with FAST today Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, Stanford and Florida are among the schools standing out early in his recruitment. pic.twitter.com/MiY86C9Psp — Tim Verghese (@TimVerghese) February 26, 2022

Unranked RB Terek Mccant

Unranked RB James Peoples

2024 San Antonio (Texas) Veterans Memorial RB James Peoples was offered today: “It’s amazing honestly. To get one from the University of Texas feels great.” @InsideTexas https://t.co/JZ6IalkVlc pic.twitter.com/iS1nIp1MCJ — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) June 11, 2022

