Each quarterback and running back Texas has offered in the 2024 recruiting class

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cami Griffin
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Steve Sarkisian
    Steve Sarkisian
    American football player and coach

Second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian has mentioned numerous times via press conferences that he hopes to continue building strong recruiting classes on top of each other.

Texas has certainly gotten off on the right foot since Sarkisian arrived in Austin. The Longhorns landed the No. 5 recruiting class in the country for the 2022 cycle and are currently in the mix to compete for the top class in the nation for 2023.

The recruiting momentum should continue flowing into the 2024 class, especially if Texas’ on-field product improves this upcoming season.

Longhorns Wire will take a look at each position group and player that has received an offer from the University of Texas for the 2024 class. Today, we’ll start with the quarterbacks and running backs.

Sarkisian’s staff has extended an offer to four quarterbacks and five running backs up to this point, according to 247Sports. One quarterback, who is unranked at the moment, will likely be viewed as a versatile athlete at the next level.

Four five-star prospects are included in the two position groups below. Here’s a look at who Texas is targeting at quarterback and running back for the 2024 cycle up to this point.

h

h

Five-star QB Dylan Raiola (Ohio State commit)

Five-star QB Julian Sayin

Five-star QB Jadyn Davis

Unranked QB/ATH Ju'Juan Johnson

Five-star RB Jerrick Gibson

Four-star RB Stacy Gage

Four-star RB Anthony Carrie

Unranked RB Terek Mccant

Unranked RB James Peoples

1

1

Recommended Stories