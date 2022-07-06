Each Quarterback and Running Back the Oklahoma Sooners have offered in the 2024 recruiting class

Oklahoma’s had a lot of success recruiting the quarterback and running back positions since in the school’s history. Though the style of player has changed from the dynastic eras of the Bud Wilkinson and Barry Switzer days, Bob Stoops and Lincoln Riley’s Oklahoma Sooners were able to attract some of the best skill players the country has had to offer.

Since the turn of the century, Oklahoma’s had some of the best offensive players the game has seen, as evidenced by their four Heisman trophies, several finalists, and highly productive rushing attacks.

And now with Jeff Lebby running the show, Oklahoma’s going to continue that run of highly skilled offensive players at the Palace on the Prairie.

The Sooners have a nice group of quarterbacks to work with over the next couple of years with Dillon Gabriel, Nick Evers, Davis Beville, and General Booty on the 2022 roster and Jackson Arnold coming in 2023.

At running back, Oklahoma is also looking really good with Eric Gray. Marcus Major, Jovantae Barnes, and Gavin Sawchuk on the depth chart for 2022 with four-start running back Kalib Hicks to come in 2023.

While the Sooners continue their push for the 2023 recruiting class, let’s take a look ahead to see who they’re targeting in 2024.

5-Star QB Jadyn Davis - Charlotte, NC

Five-star 2024 QB Jadyn Davis to Top247 2023 WR Noah Rogers on first play of their evening at @overtime OT7 pic.twitter.com/G4JiUblfaL — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) June 11, 2022

5-Star QB D.J. Lagway - Willis, Texas

2024 Baylor QB target DJ Lagway was also throwing DIMES yesterday. @DerekLagway pic.twitter.com/jNSSU1pGxK — Jordan Scruggs (@JScruggs247) June 25, 2022

4-Star QB Michael Van Buren - Baltimore, Md.

St. Frances applying pressure 💎🔥 Sophomore QB Michael Van Buren with a ROPE to the back of the end zone. SFA up 21-7 #GEICOHSShowcase @SFAfootball_MD pic.twitter.com/r26Lo4JZgR — NIBC (@NIBCOfficial) October 2, 2021

4-Star RB Stacey Gage - Bradenton, Fla.

After a diving catch by Ari Allen to set up the IMG offense inside the Duncanville 5 Stacey Gage forced his way into the endzone. Touchdown IMG IMG – 27

Duncanville – 7

3Q | 7:20 @GameOnSportsPro @friday_stars @IMGAFootball pic.twitter.com/RUBqkNzt7m — Marshall Green (@MarshallGreen_) October 10, 2020

4-Star RB Tovani Mizell - Hyattsville, Md.

Man… @TovaniMizell is G-O-O-D. 47-yards to the crib to give Cardinal Newman a 14-0 lead over Gulliver Prep. pic.twitter.com/xa5w7JaKgB — Kevin Fielder 🇫🇮 (@TheKevinFielder) October 29, 2021

4-Star RB Taylor Tatum - Longview, Texas

11:54 2Q: Longview takes its first lead of the night on this Taylor Tatum score! Lobos 14, Tyler Legacy 10. #BEastTexas #txhsfb #ETX pic.twitter.com/EpBEmc37N7 — Thomas Bingham (@Texan8thGen) September 11, 2021

4-Star RB Jeremy Payne - Missouri City, Texas

2024 4-star RB Jeremy Payne vs Baylor LB commit Taurean York. Most guys did really well but it was a heckuva catch pic.twitter.com/Yb3xWSnSuo — Brian Perroni (@Perroni247) April 24, 2022

