Each Quarterback and Running Back the Oklahoma Sooners have offered in the 2024 recruiting class

John Williams
·3 min read
Oklahoma’s had a lot of success recruiting the quarterback and running back positions since in the school’s history. Though the style of player has changed from the dynastic eras of the Bud Wilkinson and Barry Switzer days, Bob Stoops and Lincoln Riley’s Oklahoma Sooners were able to attract some of the best skill players the country has had to offer.

Since the turn of the century, Oklahoma’s had some of the best offensive players the game has seen, as evidenced by their four Heisman trophies, several finalists, and highly productive rushing attacks.

And now with Jeff Lebby running the show, Oklahoma’s going to continue that run of highly skilled offensive players at the Palace on the Prairie.

The Sooners have a nice group of quarterbacks to work with over the next couple of years with Dillon GabrielNick EversDavis Beville, and General Booty on the 2022 roster and Jackson Arnold coming in 2023.

At running back, Oklahoma is also looking really good with Eric GrayMarcus MajorJovantae Barnes, and Gavin Sawchuk on the depth chart for 2022 with four-start running back Kalib Hicks to come in 2023.

While the Sooners continue their push for the 2023 recruiting class, let’s take a look ahead to see who they’re targeting in 2024.

5-Star QB Jadyn Davis - Charlotte, NC

5-Star QB D.J. Lagway - Willis, Texas

4-Star QB Michael Van Buren - Baltimore, Md.

4-Star RB Stacey Gage - Bradenton, Fla.

4-Star RB Tovani Mizell - Hyattsville, Md.

4-Star RB Taylor Tatum - Longview, Texas

4-Star RB Jeremy Payne - Missouri City, Texas

