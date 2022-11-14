Quarterback run game ruins solid day for Oklahoma Sooners defense

There’s been a common theme when the Oklahoma Sooners face athletic, running quarterbacks in 2022. They can’t stop them.

Adrian Martinez ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns, averaging seven yards per carry. Max Duggan ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns and averaged 23.2 yards per carry.

Oklahoma was beaten again by a quarterback who was much better with his legs than he was through the air. Garrett Greene, who played sparingly in the first half, took over in the second half and orchestrated a fourth-quarter comeback that will make him a legend in Morgantown for years to come.

Remember, West Virginia had never beaten Oklahoma in Big 12 play and was 11-2 all-time against the Sooners. Greene took advantage of his opportunity and set a new career-best in rushing in Saturday’s win. Prior to the contest, his best rushing performance came against Long Island in 2021, where he ran 14 times for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

On the season, Greene had carried the ball 13 times for 93 yards and a touchdown. Coming off the bench, Greene eclipsed those numbers against the Oklahoma Sooners. He carried the ball 14 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns in the come-from-behind win.

Against the traditional run game, the Sooners held West Virginia to just 2.15 yards per carry on 39 attempts. But it didn’t matter because Garrett Greene’s 119 yards rushing were the difference in the football game.

Oklahoma’s defense had some good moments in the loss to West Virginia and the loss isn’t entirely on them, but they’ve got to figure out a way to be better against the quarterback running game in the future, because it’s not going away any time soon.

