Quarterback Will Rogers leaves Washington, re-enters transfer portal

Former Mississppi State senior quarterback Will Rogers, who had transferred to Washington to join Kalen DeBoer, has dedcided to re-enter the transfer portal.

Rogers first entered his name in the database Nov. 27, transferring from Mississippi State. His coach, Zach Arnett, was fired Nov. 13, and replaced by Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, which prompted Rogers to enter the portal the first time.

He announced he would transfer to Washington on Dec. 15, and looked as though he would be Kalen DeBoer’s replacement at quarterback for Michael Penix Jr.

Rogers spent four seasons at Mississippi State and played in 43 games. The QB threw for 12,315 yards, 94 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions during his time in Starkville. The QB had his best season in 2021 when he threw for 4,739 yards, 36 TDs, and 9 INTs. Rogers was originally rated as a three-star prospect out of high school, per the 247Sports Composite ranking.

All Washington players now have a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal due to DeBoer leaving for Alabama.

Rogers could have USC, Washington State, Tulane, UNLV, Auburn and Alabama in play, but as of now it’s too early to tell.

