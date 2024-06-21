Advertisement

Quarterback recruiting from Colt McCoy to Dia Bell

patrick conn
·2 min read
1

Top-tier quarterbacks have rarely come to play for the Texas Longhorns after Mack Brown left and before the arrival of Steve Sarkisian.

Since recruiting rankings began in 2000, the Longhorns have added Chance Mock, who was highly regarded but never panned out. Then you had Vince Young, who had a perfect recruiting ranking and led Texas to the 2005-06 BCS national championship.

His successor, Colt McCoy, was a three-star quarterback that didn’t even crack the top 300. However, with his consistency, McCoy was one of the best to ever suit up for the Burnt Orange. Garrett Gilbert was another five-star quarterback like Mock, who never did much for Texas. Gilbert ended up transferring out of the program.

After Mack Brown left the program for a brief retirement, the Longhorns went through two head coaches over the next seven seasons before landing Sark. They didn’t see near the success Texas is currently enjoying regarding quarterback recruiting. The best quarterback in the Charlie Strong to Tom Herman era was Sam Ehlinger, who sits No. 2 in Texas history behind McCoy with 11,436 yards.

With the recent commitment from composite five-star quarterback Dia Bell, we look back at each quarterback recruiting class from McCoy to Bell.

Texas football quarterback recruiting by cycle

Class

Quarterback

Stars

Notes

2005

Colt McCoy

3

All-time leading passer

2006

Sherrod Harris

3

Played sparingly for Texas

2006

Jevan Snead

4

Transferred to Ole Miss

2007

G.J. Kinne

3

Transferred to Tulsa

2007

John Chiles

5

Switched to WR

2009

Garrett Gilbert

5

Transferred to SMU

2010

Case McCoy

3

Played entire career at UT

2010

Connor Wood

4

Transferred to Colorado

2011

David Ash

3

Played entire career at UT

2012

Connor Brewer

4

Transferred to Arizona

2013

Tyrone Swoopes

4

Played entire career at UT

2014

Jerrod Heard

4

Switched to WR

2015

Kai Locksley

3

Transferred to JuCo

2016

Shane Buechele

4

Transferred to SMU

2017

Sam Ehlinger

4

Played entire career at UT

2018

Casey Thompson

4

Transferred to Nebraska

2018

Cam Rising

4

Transferred to Utah

2019

Roschon Johnson

4

Switched to RB

2020

Hudson Card

4

Transferred to Purdue

2020

Ja’Quinden Jackson

4

Transferred to Utah

2021

Charles Wright

3

Transferred to Appalachian State

2022

Maalik Murphy

4

Transferred to Duke

2022

Quinn Ewers

5

Transferred from Ohio State

2023

Arch Manning

5

Current backup quarterback

2024

Trey Owens

4

Current backup quarterback

2025

K.J. Lacey

4

Elite 11 QB, committed

2026

Dia Bell

5

No. 2 QB, committed

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire