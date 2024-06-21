Quarterback recruiting from Colt McCoy to Dia Bell
Top-tier quarterbacks have rarely come to play for the Texas Longhorns after Mack Brown left and before the arrival of Steve Sarkisian.
Since recruiting rankings began in 2000, the Longhorns have added Chance Mock, who was highly regarded but never panned out. Then you had Vince Young, who had a perfect recruiting ranking and led Texas to the 2005-06 BCS national championship.
His successor, Colt McCoy, was a three-star quarterback that didn’t even crack the top 300. However, with his consistency, McCoy was one of the best to ever suit up for the Burnt Orange. Garrett Gilbert was another five-star quarterback like Mock, who never did much for Texas. Gilbert ended up transferring out of the program.
After Mack Brown left the program for a brief retirement, the Longhorns went through two head coaches over the next seven seasons before landing Sark. They didn’t see near the success Texas is currently enjoying regarding quarterback recruiting. The best quarterback in the Charlie Strong to Tom Herman era was Sam Ehlinger, who sits No. 2 in Texas history behind McCoy with 11,436 yards.
With the recent commitment from composite five-star quarterback Dia Bell, we look back at each quarterback recruiting class from McCoy to Bell.
Texas football quarterback recruiting by cycle
Class
Quarterback
Stars
Notes
2005
Colt McCoy
3
All-time leading passer
2006
Sherrod Harris
3
Played sparingly for Texas
2006
Jevan Snead
4
Transferred to Ole Miss
2007
G.J. Kinne
3
Transferred to Tulsa
2007
John Chiles
5
Switched to WR
2009
Garrett Gilbert
5
Transferred to SMU
2010
Case McCoy
3
Played entire career at UT
2010
Connor Wood
4
Transferred to Colorado
2011
David Ash
3
Played entire career at UT
2012
Connor Brewer
4
Transferred to Arizona
2013
Tyrone Swoopes
4
Played entire career at UT
2014
Jerrod Heard
4
Switched to WR
2015
Kai Locksley
3
Transferred to JuCo
2016
Shane Buechele
4
Transferred to SMU
2017
Sam Ehlinger
4
Played entire career at UT
2018
Casey Thompson
4
Transferred to Nebraska
2018
Cam Rising
4
Transferred to Utah
2019
Roschon Johnson
4
Switched to RB
2020
Hudson Card
4
Transferred to Purdue
2020
Ja’Quinden Jackson
4
Transferred to Utah
2021
Charles Wright
3
Transferred to Appalachian State
2022
Maalik Murphy
4
Transferred to Duke
2022
Quinn Ewers
5
Transferred from Ohio State
2023
Arch Manning
5
Current backup quarterback
2024
Trey Owens
4
Current backup quarterback
2025
K.J. Lacey
4
Elite 11 QB, committed
2026
Dia Bell
5
No. 2 QB, committed