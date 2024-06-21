Quarterback recruiting from Colt McCoy to Dia Bell

Top-tier quarterbacks have rarely come to play for the Texas Longhorns after Mack Brown left and before the arrival of Steve Sarkisian.

Since recruiting rankings began in 2000, the Longhorns have added Chance Mock, who was highly regarded but never panned out. Then you had Vince Young, who had a perfect recruiting ranking and led Texas to the 2005-06 BCS national championship.

His successor, Colt McCoy, was a three-star quarterback that didn’t even crack the top 300. However, with his consistency, McCoy was one of the best to ever suit up for the Burnt Orange. Garrett Gilbert was another five-star quarterback like Mock, who never did much for Texas. Gilbert ended up transferring out of the program.

After Mack Brown left the program for a brief retirement, the Longhorns went through two head coaches over the next seven seasons before landing Sark. They didn’t see near the success Texas is currently enjoying regarding quarterback recruiting. The best quarterback in the Charlie Strong to Tom Herman era was Sam Ehlinger, who sits No. 2 in Texas history behind McCoy with 11,436 yards.

With the recent commitment from composite five-star quarterback Dia Bell, we look back at each quarterback recruiting class from McCoy to Bell.

Texas football quarterback recruiting by cycle

Class Quarterback Stars Notes 2005 Colt McCoy 3 All-time leading passer 2006 Sherrod Harris 3 Played sparingly for Texas 2006 Jevan Snead 4 Transferred to Ole Miss 2007 G.J. Kinne 3 Transferred to Tulsa 2007 John Chiles 5 Switched to WR 2009 Garrett Gilbert 5 Transferred to SMU 2010 Case McCoy 3 Played entire career at UT 2010 Connor Wood 4 Transferred to Colorado 2011 David Ash 3 Played entire career at UT 2012 Connor Brewer 4 Transferred to Arizona 2013 Tyrone Swoopes 4 Played entire career at UT 2014 Jerrod Heard 4 Switched to WR 2015 Kai Locksley 3 Transferred to JuCo 2016 Shane Buechele 4 Transferred to SMU 2017 Sam Ehlinger 4 Played entire career at UT 2018 Casey Thompson 4 Transferred to Nebraska 2018 Cam Rising 4 Transferred to Utah 2019 Roschon Johnson 4 Switched to RB 2020 Hudson Card 4 Transferred to Purdue 2020 Ja’Quinden Jackson 4 Transferred to Utah 2021 Charles Wright 3 Transferred to Appalachian State 2022 Maalik Murphy 4 Transferred to Duke 2022 Quinn Ewers 5 Transferred from Ohio State 2023 Arch Manning 5 Current backup quarterback 2024 Trey Owens 4 Current backup quarterback 2025 K.J. Lacey 4 Elite 11 QB, committed 2026 Dia Bell 5 No. 2 QB, committed

