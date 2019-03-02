Quarterback quality is a factor for Antonio Brown

It’s not known what Antonio Brown wants from a new team by way of an adjusted contract. It is known that Antonio Brown will be considering something other than money.

Per a league source, quality of quarterback play will be a factor in Brown’s assessment of whether he wants to play for a team to which he could be traded.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Friday night that the Raiders, Titans, and Washington are the three teams that have shown the most interest in trading for Brown. Although it’s tempting to characterize the Oakland-D.C. angle as a battle between Jon and Jay Gruden, only one Gruden (Jon) will be calling the shots as to how much is given to the Steelers and how much money is paid to Brown.

The Steelers publicly acknowledged more than a week ago that three teams have shown interest in trading for Brown. This week, G.M. Kevin Colbert said that more than three teams have shown interest, but he declined to provide an updated number.

Per Schefter, the Steelers want a first-round pick for Brown.

But would Brown want to catch passes from Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota, or whoever the quarterback will be in Washington? Jay Gruden’s receiver-friendly offense could be enticing to Brown, but none of the options in any of these three places will be a Ben Roethlisberger.

As it relates to Ben’s personality, Brown will like that. As it relates to Ben’s throwing skills, all three options will result in a step down for Brown.

However it plays out, Brown’s interest in playing for a given team surely will be a factor in that team’s interest in giving up whatever it takes to get him. Which will make it even harder for all parties involved to get what they want.