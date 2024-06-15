New quarterback provides spark for Duke City Gladiators

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators have had a rough season thus far. The team is 1-9, but they have a new sense of optimism going down the final stretch.

Not only do the Gladiators finish the season with five out of the last six game at home, but a few new players have joined the squad. The list includes former Manzano High standout Jordan Byrd and a new quarterback.

Hasan Muhammad-Rogers joined the Gladiators just last week and even got into the team’s last game. He came in and provided five total touchdowns. While Muhammad-Rogers doesn’t have much indoor football experience, he brings experience from the college level and also the USFL.

Jordan Byrd joins Duke City Gladiators

“Just me bringing my positive attitude, I think the guys are very confident in the ability that I bring,” said Muhammad-Rogers. “We have a lot of new guys, new pieces, so it is a very different team. In the receiver room, we have a couple of good backs including Jordan, so I am very confident in the weapons that we have, and I am excited for Saturday for sure.”

The Gladiators next game will be on Saturday at the Rio Rancho Events Center at 6:05 p.m. In celebration of Father’s Day Weekend, all dads receive free admission.

