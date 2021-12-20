Who is quarterback Nick Mullens, Browns' starter against Raiders?

The Cleveland Browns have a new quarterback for at least one game.

Nick Mullens will start for the Browns (7-6) when they play the Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) on Monday evening. Mullens is starting in place of starter Baker Mayfield and backup Case Keenum. Both are on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list. Mullens’ backup against the Raiders is Kyle Lauletta.

Cleveland’s reserve/COVID-19 list is extensive and filled with starters like safeties Grant Delpit and Ronnie Harrison, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. The Browns will even be without head coach Kevin Stefanski.

As the Browns turn to Mullens, here's what to know about the former Southern Miss QB:

Browns QB Nick Mullens has previously started in the NFL

The Browns could be much worse off than turning to Mullens. The product of Southern Mississippi has been in the NFL since 2017.

Nick Mullens gets the start against the Raiders on Monday.

Mullens, 26, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 and spent the season on the practice squad. In 2018, Mullens replaced an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and started eight games. He served as Garoppolo’s backup in the 2019 season and started eight more games in the 2020 season as Garoppolo was injured.

In 19 games total, Mullens has completed 64.5% of his passes for 4,714 yards, 25 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

The Browns signed Mullens to their practice squad in September.

Nick Mullens is next to the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes in the record book

Here’s a fun stat: Mullens' yardage total in his first 16 starts is the second-most in NFL history behind only Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes, a former MVP and Super Bowl champion, threw for 5,100 yards in his first 16 starts for the Chiefs.

Nick Mullens had better stats at Southern Miss than Brett Favre

Unquestionably, the most famous alum of the Southern Miss Golden Eagles is quarterback Brett Favre.

But Mullens had better college stats than Favre. At Southern Miss, Mullens threw for 11,994 yards and 87 touchdowns. Favre threw for 7,695 yards and 52 touchdowns.

Mullens is No. 1 in both categories for Southern Miss. Favre is No. 3 in both categories. Who is No. 2? Austin Davis, who was on the Browns in 2015.

