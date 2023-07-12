'Quarterback,' Netflix's new docuseries follows three NFL signal-callers: How to watch

Netflix is going deep into the lives of three NFL quarterbacks, taking an in-depth look at what it takes to play perhaps the hardest position in sports.

"Quarterback," an eight-part docuseries, premieres Wednesday and follows the 2022 season of Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons' Marcus Mariota.

The docuseries was produced in conjunction with NFL Films and Omaha Productions, Peyton Manning's production company. Manning is listed as an executive producer on the project.

Manning, in interviews with Netflix, gave an idea of what viewers can expect.

"Are they hanging out? Are they playing golf? Are they in the weight room and watching film and grinding for that next game? Which is the answer, by the way, not to give it away," Manning said. "There is no golf in the season."

How to watch 'Quarterback'

The series premieres Wednesday exclusively on Netflix.

Who are the participants in 'Quarterback'?

Patrick Mahomes: Mahomes has become the standard of the way the quarterback position is played. At age 27, he is already a two-time Super Bowl champion and a two-time NFL MVP. During the 2022 season, he completed 67.1% of his passes for 5,250 yards with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Kirk Cousins: Cousins led the Vikings to a NFC North crown in 2022, and in his 17 starts he led eight four-quarter comebacks. He threw for 4,547 yards with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, which tied for second in the NFL. He was also sacked 46 times.

Marcus Mariota: Since winning the Heisman Trophy in 2014 and being drafted by the Tennessee Titans with the second overall of the 2015 NFL Draft, Mariota has had an uneven career. In his first season with the Falcons, Mariota posted a 5-8 record, passing for 2,219 yards and 15 touchdowns.

What are some things viewers will see in 'Quarterback'?

Because of the access, Netflix says they will show how each quarterback deals with the physical nature of football and how they take care of their bodies.

Cousins will be 35 at the beginning of next season and hires a chiropractor and masseuse to help with soft tissue issues, Mahomes has his own personal trainer and Mariota goes the way of a private chef to help maintain his diet to keep him top physical condition.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Netflix's 'Quarterback' follows three NFL QBs in eight-part series