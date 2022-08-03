Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on pace to start for Pittsburgh Steelers

Former Tar Heel Mitchell Trubisky is looking to bounce back into a starting role with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As training camps across the NFL continue, early reports have it that UNC fan favorite Mitchell Trubisky has the early edge in becoming the starting quarterback for the Steelers.

The Steelers, for the first time since 2004, are looking for their next franchise quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger retired this past season. Despite spending a first round draft pick on Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, all signs point to Trubisky leading the huddle this upcoming season with the starting job reportedly being “his to lose.”

Many were shocked when Trubisky went second overall to the Chicago Bears in 2017, and despite the inconsistent play, some believe the lack luster play calling and systems deserve the blame. Trubisky ended up playing four seasons in Chicago, starting 50 out of 51 games, including 12 starts his rookie season.

During Trubisky’s second season in the league he made the pro bowl after leading the Bears to a 12-4 record.

Despite heading into the playoffs as one of the favorite teams, Trubisky and the Bears fell just short 16-15 to the 10-6 Philadelphia Eagles. Regardless of the loss, Trubisky still played decent enough for a win in that game, completing 26 out of 43 passes for 303 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions.

The next two seasons were followed by mediocrity, with fans pointing blame at both Trubisky and former Bears coach Matt Nagy. The Bears and Trubisky split following the 2020 season with the former UNC QB finding a new home in Buffalo, playing back up to Josh Allen.

After one season with the Bills, Trubisky signed a two-year contract with the Steelers looking for a fresh start in an open competition spot for QB. More than likely Pittsburgh will sit Pickett for at least a season, leaving the competition coming down to Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. Despite Rudolph’s three years on the team, the time he did see action he was average at best, tossing 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games.

As it stands, Trubisky has been winning the QB battle in training camp so far, taking first team snaps. This is the Tar Heel’s opportunity to prove he was worth the second overall pick after all.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire