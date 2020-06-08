Quarterback Miller Moss is leaving Alemany for Mater Dei

Alemany quarterback Miller Moss is leaving for Mater Dei for his senior year. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Just one week after announcing he had committed to USC, quarterback Miller Moss has told Alemany officials he will be transferring to Santa Ana Mater Dei.

Alemany athletic director Dave Urbach said he was informed by football coach Casey Clausen on Monday that Moss will be leaving. Moss has yet to officially check out of Alemany.

Moss would be another huge pickup at the quarterback position for Mater Dei, which is losing Bryce Young, who signed with Alabama after transferring to the Monarchs from L.A. Cathedral.

It is yet another situation where the powerful Trinity League attracts a top prospect from around Southern California.

"You knew it was coming," Mission Viejo coach Chad Johnson said. "It's just the schools at the top of the Trinity League don't rebuild. They reload. That means they are going to go out every year to attract the best and most talented players for the national schedule they play."

Alemany was gearing up to be a Division 1 playoff team with numerous college prospects. The likely successor to Moss at Alemany is Dylan Gebbia, a transfer from Calabasas and the younger brother of Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia.