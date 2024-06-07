How a new quarterback may open plays up for Cincinnati Bearcats receiver Xzavier Henderson

Xzavier Henderson has led two Power Four teams in receiving in two consecutive years.

In 2022, he caught 38 passes for the Florida Gators. Upon transferring to play at the University of Cincinnati last season, he hauled in 58 more. However, from those gridiron acrobatics, he's been held to five touchdowns, two at Florida and three last season for the Bearcats.

Will 2024 be the year Henderson produces in the pay turf?

In his final season, the senior from Miami hopes one of UC's current trio of quarterbacks delivers.

Assessing the new arms

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Henderson said last season's numbers are in the past. In addition to spring ball, he's periodically worked with the quarterbacks in the running to spot No. 8 in the clear.

"I was just out there on the field throwing around a little bit with Brady (Lichtenberg) and Brendan Sorsby," Henderson said before a promotional stop at a Ball and Brew event at March First Brewery in Blue Ash. "Samaj (Jones) is pretty good, too. I can't wait to see those guys compete."

What Indiana transfer Sorsby offers

Brendan Sorsby transferred to UC from Indiana in early December. He's equal to Henderson in height at 6-foot-3 but has about 30 pounds on him on the scale.

"Big guy, big build," Henderson said. "That's my guy. He's going to work."

Compared to last year's starter, Emory Jones Jr., Sorsby threw for 619 fewer yards but played two fewer games and was the starter for just seven of his 10 appearances. Despite that, he passed for 15 touchdowns, just three fewer than Jones and had only five interceptions, compared to 10 for Jones. Sorsby ran for fewer yards but had the same amount of rushing touchdowns (four), and his longest completion was 90 yards, while the longest for Jones was 55.

The Bearcats found an aggressive competitor in quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who had a five-touchdown game against Illinois and three more against Penn State.

That, and he was only a freshman compared to a redshirt senior. Whether or not the comparison holds up remains to be seen, but the bottom line is the Bearcats found an aggressive competitor who had a five-touchdown game against Illinois and three more against Penn State. Both games were on the road in the Big Ten.

"He's been everything we'd hoped he would be," UC quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas said. "He fits in well with the guys. He's slimmed down from when he got here. He's been really good in winter and spring conditioning. Sorsby's a really tough runner, he proved that at Indiana. He's a 6-3, 235-pound kid and he's tough to bring down."

Bearcats quarterback Brady Lichtenberg was 19-for-34 passing with two touchdowns (vs. Eastern Kentucky and Oklahoma State) last season. He also ran for 80 yards on the season with a score.

What returning quarterback Brady Lichtenberg offers

Primarily backing up Jones in 2023, Lichtenberg was 19-for-34 passing with two touchdowns (vs. Eastern Kentucky and Oklahoma State). He also ran for 80 yards on the season with a score.

"Brady, he's been in the program for a while," Henderson said. "I've got love for Brady. He makes me smile every day I come in, always screamin' at me."

Coach Thomas refers to the 6-foot-1, 206-pound Lichtenberg as a smart player who had a solid spring.

"He knows the offense inside and out and is a great leader for them," Thomas said. "All three of them can run. In some of the reps he got last year in games, Lichtenberg had some good runs. Especially in the West Virginia game (three carries for 27 yards)."

Six-foot, 218-pound UC quarterback Samaj Jones played in three straight Pennsylvania state championship games for St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia, losing as a sophomore but winning the last two.

What freshman Samaj Jones offers UC Bearcats football

Samaj Jones enrolled at UC early and competed over the winter and in the spring game. The 6-foot, 218-pounder played in three straight Pennsylvania state championship games for St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia, losing as a sophomore but winning the last two. In his final high school game, he was 14-for-17 passing for 232 yards and ran for 115 yards.

"Samaj is pretty good, too," Henderson said. "He's a little bit more reserved, but that's because he's a freshman. He needs to get acclimated to just being around a new team."

Jones showed his running ability in the April 13 spring game when he was one of the few quarterbacks permitted to be hit. No one hit him on several scampers, including a touchdown run.

And Jones is far from one-dimensional.

"Samaj Jones has an absolute cannon," Thomas said. "We saw that three years ago when we were first recruiting him (at Louisville) when he was a sophomore. He's also a really tough runner. We saw that in the spring game when he was hot."

Former quarterback Brady Drogosh switched this spring from quarterback to linebacker.

What is the status of UC's former quarterbacks still on the team?

Coach Thomas still has positive relationships with Brady Drogosh, who switched this spring from quarterback to linebacker, and Evan Prater, who backed up Desmond Ridder and Ben Bryant until flipping to receiver a year ago.

"Both of those guys came in to play quarterback, but we felt that the area for them to help the team best was at other positions," Thomas said. "Those were really good conversations. They're both great kids and great leaders for us. They're athletic and overall good football players. Having Prater at wideout and Drogosh at linebacker is the best thing for the team. We're expecting them to contribute this year and excited about the growth they've made switching from quarterback."

Evan Prater, who backed up Desmond Ridder and Ben Bryant at quarterback, flipped to receiver a year ago.

Ready for EA Sports fame

Henderson, like several UC players, has opted in on the EA Sports College Football 25 deal where players were paid $600 plus given a copy of the game in exchange for their name, image and likeness. If Henderson produces in reality the way he plans to utilize himself in the gaming world, it could be a big year for the Bearcats.

"I'm going to go ahead and put myself at every position," Henderson said. "I'm going to put me at kick returner, punt returner, maybe a little quarterback, tight end. I'm going to move myself around a little bit.

Henderson's first look in front of fans with a new quarterback is less than three months away at noon Saturday, Aug. 31, vs. Towson at Nippert Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Can Cincinnati Bearcats quarterbacks find Xzavier Henderson downfield?