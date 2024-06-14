Quarterback Lawrence agrees new deal worth £216m

Trevor Lawrence made his National Football League debut against the Houston Texans in 2021 [Getty Images]

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has agreed a five-year contract extension worth a reported $275m (£216m), according to NFL Network Insider.

The deal is reported to be worth $55 million (£43m) per year with $200 million (£157m) guaranteed, which would make the 24-year-old the joint-highest earning quarterback alongside the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow.

Lawrence, the number one overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, would have played the 2024 season for $5.6 million (£4.4m) on a rookie deal if no long-term agreement had been reached.

In 2023 Lawrence threw for 4,016 yards, 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, but despite an impressive start to the season the Jaguars missed out on the play-offs.

He had said he wanted his contract extension done before the start of the Jaguars' training camp, having been a key player since his NFL debut in 2021.

Analysis

Sam Harris, BBC Sport

Trevor Lawrence has bagged the latest deal in a string of mega money NFL quarterback contracts.

Throwing 14 interceptions in an injury-disrupted 2023-24 season, there's a question of 'why' the Jaguars are investing a franchise record into the extension.

But this is very much a future investment, locking down a number one draft pick who has shown flashes of elite stardom and performance.

Remember - he was the architect of the 2022 play-off comeback victory against the Los Angeles Chargers when they were down 27-0, winning 31-30.

Under the offensive guidance of head coach and former quarterback Doug Pederson, Lawrence could well be on his way to a breakout season and a journey to get Jacksonville back in Super Bowl contention.