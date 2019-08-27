Quarterback Justin Herbert seen as a 'relentless worker' by his Oregon teammates, coaches

Justin Herbert has made a name for himself as a Eugene native, starting all four years under for the Oregon Ducks. Head coach Mario Cristobal says the senior is "what he wants his son to be" as Herbert leads an Oregon team picked to win the Pac-12 North in the preseason media poll. Catch Oregon's debut on Pac-12 Network on Saturday, Sept. 7 vs. Nevada at 4:30 p.m. PT/ 5:30 p.m. MT.

