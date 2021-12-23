Quarterback Justin Herbert one of six Chargers on Pro Bowl team

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert gets a pass off despite pressure from Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Dec. 16. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

He talked about the importance of listening to his coaches, trusting them because they know best how a player can continue to improve and develop.

About to begin his second NFL season, Justin Herbert then mentioned the need to not dwell on errors.

“If you make mistakes, so what?” the Chargers quarterback said this summer. “You move on to the next play. You get to answer back… You come back and tell the guys, ‘I’m OK. I’m going to make the next play.’ Them knowing that, I think that’s half the battle. As soon as you can fight through adversity, I think you can do anything.”

Four months later and in a season during which he has placed his name in the NFL MVP discussion, Herbert was named to his first Pro Bowl on Wednesday.

“I think it's a testament to him and his hard work,” coach Brandon Staley said. “It's a testament to his teammates. It's a testament to his coaching staff. He's certainly worthy of that selection.”

Herbert was one of six Chargers honored by the league as Pro Bowl selections. He was joined by rookie left tackle Rashawn Slater, center Corey Linsley, safety Derwin James Jr., edge rusher Joey Bosa and wide receiver Keenan Allen.

Also for the Chargers, running back Austin Ekeler, wide receiver Mike Williams, tight end Jared Cook, fullback Gabe Nabers and defensive lineman Linval Joseph were named alternates.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.