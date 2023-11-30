Quarterback Joe Milton invited to Senior Bowl for Tennessee football

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton has been invited to the Senior Bowl.

On Thursday, UT shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, which showed offensive coordinator Joey Halzle delivering the invitation to Milton.

Milton, a sixth-year senior, has passed for 2,813 yards, 20 TDs and five interceptions this season. And he's rushed for 299 yards and seven TDs. He can play one final game for the Vols in an upcoming bowl game.

The Senior Bowl will be played on Feb. 3 in Mobile, Alabama. It's a critical showcase for NFL Draft prospects.

Milton took over the starting job late last season and won the Orange Bowl MVP after Hendon Hooker suffered a season-ending knee injury. Hooker was invited to the 2023 Senior Bowl as a non-participant, and he was drafted in the third round by the Detroit Lions.

During senior bowl practices, Milton will draw attention from NFL scouts who could disagree about this pro potential.

Milton has under-produced this season compared to immense preseason hype. But he also has the size (6-foot-5, 235 pounds) and elite arm strength that the NFL covets.

