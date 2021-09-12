Quarterback Joe Burrow steps up to carry Bengals past Vikings in overtime

With 6:39 left in the second quarter, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow lined up for the snap under center, and his 2021 season truly started.

For the first 23 minutes of the game, Burrow was relegated to making quick throws, screen passes and handoffs. But after the Minnesota Vikings took an early lead, Burrow lined up with five wide receivers for the first play of the next drive.

After that, the Bengals offense did everything it was designed to do. Burrow found mismatches down the field. Wide receivers broke free of their defensive back in coverage right from the line of scrimmage. Then, Burrow floated a 50-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Burrow saved his biggest throw for overtime. On 4th-and-1, he held onto the ball on a play action pass as tight end C.J. Uzomah leaked open down the field. Burrow connected with him for a 32-yard pass, and rookie Evan McPherson made the game-winning field goal as the Bengals beat the Vikings, 27-24, in the season opener at Paul Brown Stadium.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a huge game.

Burrow had 261 passing yards, plus the biggest throw and the best game of his NFL career.

While Burrow put the Bengals in position to win the first season opener of head coach Zac Taylor’s tenure with the team, the Bengals also couldn’t have done it without the play of their other superstar.

In overtime, the Vikings reached Bengals territory and had a chance to win the game with a field goal. On a run by Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, Bengals safety Jessie Bates tackled Cook and stripped the ball away from one of the best running backs in the NFL, giving the Bengals the ball with under two minutes left in overtime.

Beginning in the middle of the second quarter, Burrow showed why he’s the face of the franchise. In his first game back from ACL surgery, he became the best player on the field.

Story continues

His first touchdown drive in the second quarter started with Burrow improvising in the pocket. He brought the Bengals down the field by finding the open receiver and creating big plays with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

On the first drive where the coaching staff opened up the offense, Burrow led the Bengals to a touchdown.

After the Bengals defense got a stop, Burrow got the ball back with 1:11 left in the second quarter with no timeouts. After making two perfect first down passes to Higgins and Tyler Boyd, Burrow showed how much he has improved for his sophomore season.

At the start of training camp, Burrow admitted that he was tired of the narrative that he couldn’t throw the deep ball well. During the offseason, he changed his mechanics so he could create more plays down the field. He showed his progress with the 50-yard touchdown throw to Chase, who sprinted right past his man and caught the touchdown in stride.

The Vikings turned their 21-7 deficit into a tie game at the end of regulation as quarterback Kirk Cousins picked apart the middle of the Bengals. He led a 60-yard field goal drive that sent the game into overtime, but the Bengals defense held on.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Burrow steps up, carries Bengals past Vikings in OT