Quarterback Jed West sparks Tuscola win against Smoky Mountain, his former team

SYLVA -- Tuscola football quarterback Jed West made big headlines back in August when he announced his transfer to the Mountaineers from Smoky Mountain. On Friday, he played against his former school, coach and teammates for the first time since his departure.

West performed marvelously. He completed 14 of 22 passes for 216 yards with three touchdowns. He also rushed for 60 yards with two touchdowns on 14 carries.

His strong performance boosted Tuscola to a 34-21 win over Smoky Mountain on Friday.

“I think our kids fought tonight,” Mountaineers coach Jonathan Crompton said. “They fought for our quarterback tonight. And took that, as we say in our system, in our program, they took that personal.”

Senior wide receiver Bryant Oancea had his best game to date for the Mountaineers (5-4, 3-2 Mountain 7) against Smoky Mountain (3-6, 2-3). Oancea finished with six catches for 153 yards and three touchdowns. His touchdown catches went for 26, 69 and 11 yards.

Running back Gavin Langley also stood out. He ran for 134 yards on 16 carries.

The defense came up with critical stops in the fourth quarter to prevent a Smoky Mountain comeback. One of those big plays came from freshman defensive back Ty Walker with an interception of a pass by Mustangs quarterback Jarek Jones.

Crompton declined to make any players available for interviews following the win.

Smoky Mountain coach Ricky Brindley knew his team needed to put up some points on Friday because of Tuscola’s strong offense.

The Mustangs produced 21 points. But it still wasn’t enough despite rushing touchdowns from Isaiah McNeely and Ayden Johnson and a touchdown pass from Jones to wide receiver Jayce Stillwell.

“Felt both of our backs ran extremely hard,” Brindley said. “I thought our quarterback was composed, did a really good job when we asked him to throw the football.”

Tuscola entered the game Friday with a slim chance to win the Mountain 7 Conference championship. However, West Henderson (9-0, 5-0) clinched the title for a second straight season with a 41-0 victory over Franklin.

The Mountaineers close the regular season by hosting those same Falcons next week at C.E. Weatherby Stadium. The Mustangs finish the regular season at East Henderson (0-8, 0-4).

