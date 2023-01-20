Quarterback Jaden Rashada released from Florida Gators letter of intent

Florida is moving on from the Jaden Rashada drama, as the university released the five-star quarterback from his national letter of intent on Friday.

A person familiar with the situation confirmed to the Gainesville Sun on Friday that Rashada was granted his release by Florida, three days after filing paperwork to request out of his binding agreement with the school.

It put an end to a recruitment that reportedly went sour because of a botched $13 million Name, Image and Likeness deal offered by the Gator Collective, a third-party entity that furnishes NIL deals for Florida.

Rashada flipped his commitment from Miami to Florida on Nov. 10, the weekend of Florida's 38-6 win over South Carolina. But he delayed signing his letter of intent at Florida in December by close to an hour.

QB Jaden Rashada attempts a pass downfield during the Under Armour Next All-American game in Orlando.

Then, after saying at the Under Armour Game that he was excited to play for the Gators, Rashada did not enroll for the spring semester and missed the school's drop/add deadline on Jan. 13.

Rashada was the highest-ranked player in Florida’s 2023 class, a four/five-star recruit ranked 56th nationally and seventh among quarterbacks per 247Sports composite. At the Under Armour game, Rashada displayed a live arm and dual-threat capability.

Without him, Florida’s quarterback room is left with Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz, redshirt sophomore (and former Ohio State transfer) Jack Miller and redshirt freshman Max Brown. The decision also will likely drop the overall ranking of Florida's 2023 class, which had been ranked 12th overall nationally and fifth in the SEC.

