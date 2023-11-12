Quarterback Hudson Card takes major step forward after Purdue beats Minnesota

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue quarterback Hudson Card finally got to show what Purdue fans have been waiting for during a four-game losing streak that felt like a long and painful string of failed tests.

Adding Card, a transfer from Texas along with learning under first year head coach Ryan Walters was already going to be a challenge.

Then the four-game losing streak happened. Falling to Iowa in tight fashion was layered with double-digit losses to Ohio State, Nebraska and Michigan.

Purdue would study, lose, regroup and repeat the process four consecutive times.

Where did that come from? Purdue football's air raid offense arrives against Minnesota

Finally, it all clicked with Card and his offense nailing and pinning Minnesota with a physical run game sprinkled strongly with deep passes downfield to an almost playful will.

Card completed 17-of-25 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns. Yes there's a playmaker in Card. A player who can use his vision to peel defensive backs and get receivers open while making audacious and confident throws against pressured coverage.

Add that 24-yard corner shot to TJ Sheffield and a night was made at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Card was also deliberant in his approach, feeling the defense and rushing for 44 of his team's 353 yards.

His rushing total wasn't staggering, but he did score on fourth down. Card's athleticism gave Minnesota enough to think about and open the field for Devin Mockobee and Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Report card: Grading Purdue's 49-30 win over Minnesota: Are things looking better in Ross-Ade?

Mockobee and Tracy Jr. became the first pair of Purdue running backs to rush for over 100 yards in a game since the duo of D.J. Knox and Markell Jones combined for the feat on Sept. 8, 2018 against Eastern Michigan.

"At the end of the day it's a credit to the guys around me and the offensive line," Card said. "When I had pull reads, I had room to work with. I think that's an aspect that I have in my game and had opportunities to show it."

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) hands the ball of to Purdue Boilermakers running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) during the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 49-30.

Perhaps Card is the quarterback that can steer Purdue back into a contender in the future, even if the present might seem a bit late.

Purdue has also been forced to improvise week after week on the offensive line since losing expected starter Marcus Mbow on October 7 against Iowa. Mbow's backup Luke Griffin suffered a season-ending injury a week later against Ohio State, leaving the charge of blocking to Ben Farrell — a former college golfer from Indiana Wesleyan.

Card found the time to make plays as he saw fit and was sacked just once. Farrell being the key pieces in allowing run lanes to open on the right side.

Purdue Boilermakers running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) breaks the tackle of Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Jack Henderson (20) during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 49-30.

But Card and Purdue answered questions to where Purdue might be headed.

With rap music echoing against the press room, Purdue played like a team fighting for a postseason even if there's no bowl game to be won in 2023 with a 3-7 record.

"For a 2-7 football team the locker room is usually hectic and you have to galvanize the troops," Purdue coach Ryan Walters said. "And this team is still confident and still hanging together. They believe in what we are doing as a staff, what we are doing inside this building and they aren't paying attention to the outside noise. As a result they prepare the right way and are confident on game days."

